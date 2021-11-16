Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa

Triton Luxury Villa — a 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom estate on Long Bay beach — sits on over 2 acres and offers more than 12,000 sq. ft. of beachfront living space

Titans from the Real Housewives franchise gather together for an epic getaway in Peacock's new series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip — and PEOPLE has a look inside the luxurious Turks and Caicos estate they called home.

The contemporary 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom property occupies over 2 acres of lush landscape, with more than 12,000 sq. ft. of lavish beachfront living space.

It was built as a passion project by its original owner, and bought by Internet entrepreneur and investor Fabrice Grinda in 2019 for a record $11.5 million.

Grinda had rented the property less than a year before he bought it, as he and the previous owner shared a love for kiteboarding along pristine Long Bay beach. His purchase wound up being the highest recorded sale price for any MLS transaction in Turks and Caicos since 2015, and the highest-ever sale in the area of Long Bay.

Named after the mythological Greek god known as the "Messenger of the sea," Triton allows the environment to do the talking. The decor keeps to a mostly white palette with small blue accents.

The open concept encourages indoor/outdoor living and the pocket doors in the main entertaining area offer breathtaking view of the island's famous turquoise waters.

Each room in the villa has a king bed, though one bedroom has two sets of twin bunk beds, which can sleep up to four people. All come with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, luxury linens from Frette, and toiletries from Le Labo and Molton Brown.

In late 2022, the villa expanding with the addition of four guest bungalows and a staff house where there will be an extra bedroom for guests' personal attendants. It will be the only 11-bedroom, fully staffed villa located directly on Long Bay Beach.

Upon arrival, guests receive welcome flowers and a bottle of champagne. Each suite is also stocked with bottled water, Island Roasters coffee, locally sourced chocolate, and a bevy of booze (bottles of Bambarra dark and white rum; and 12 packs of Turk's Head Brewery IPA and lager).

Two butlers wait on visitors daily, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m., while two housekeepers keep the space sparkling between 9 .a.m and 5 p.m. every day.

Executive Chef Lori Mazziotta-Gardet works on the property too, providing three meals a day for hungry guests. She can whip a variety of cuisines from French to Caribbean, and create custom menus to cater to special dietary restrictions and allergies.

Triton is also an entertainment lover's dream. In-room televisions and an outdoor cinema allow visitors to enjoy all their favorite shows and movies. And for those hoping to host, the architecture of the property facilitates large social gatherings set between two dining areas. Two beach decks frame a large ocean view terrance, flanked with beach chairs, outdoor couches, hanging chairs, and even a fire pit.

A Sonos sound system throughout the property will keep the music going, and the property's custom interior and exterior Hue light system ensure the vibe is just right.

For more adventurous vacationers there's kiteboarding, scuba diving, wakeboarding, snorkeling, golf, tennis, beach volleyball, bocce, fishing and horseback riding available. There are also jet skis, kayaks, paddle boards, sea bobs, and boat, yacht, or sailboat charters to book. An on-site gym offers ellipticals, treadmills, weights, and a gross-trainer.

Private in-villa yoga classes and massages in-room or poolside are also an option.

For those who prefer to relax, take a dip in the heated glass-front, beach-facing pool. There's also an intimate sunset garden and pool on the west side, too, for those looking to enjoy the water away from the beach.

It should come as no surprise that staying here is pricey.

Currently, if you're looking to rent Triton, the nightly rate ranges from $10,000 - $22,000 (tax excluded) during the 2022 season. And rates will continue to increase with the many updates and additions Grinda has in store for the estate.

He's also accepting offers to sell, for those extreme high rollers interested in living the beachfront life.