Tour The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby's Impressive D.C. Penthouse: 'It's Always a Fun Time'

The décor in Ashley Darby’s dining room required some pretty heavy lifting.

“Michael and I love to entertain, so we got this — I think it’s a thousand pound glass table that required 10 people to bring in,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star says. “No easy feat, believe me.”

And that’s not the only table causing trouble in Darby and her husband Michael’s penthouse pad.

“I think he might love this pool table more than he loves me,” she says of the blue-felt standout. “There have been many guests who have come to this house and lost either some money, real estate deals, I don’t know, but it’s always a fun time.”

Darby says that the couple’s bedroom is, “Where the babies will be made when it’s eventually time,” but her favorite space in the modern-style home isn’t found inside.

“By far the best part of living in a penthouse is having a rooftop,” she says, pointing out Washington D.C. landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument that can be seen from their top-deck terrace. “This is really where most of the partying happens when we entertain. It’s always really fun.”

Although their home seems streamlined, Darby and Michael are making waves this season as they clash over their struggling Australian restaurant.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres April 2 at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.