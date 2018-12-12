See Inside Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Jennifer Aydin's Palatial Home with 16 Bathrooms

At Jennifer Aydin‘s Paramus, New Jersey, home, there will never be a shortage of toilets.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star showed off her sprawling 12,000-square-foot mansion, which she dubbed the “Palace of Paramus,” in a video home tour with Bravo, stating that the abode has nine bedrooms, an 8,000-square-foot basement, and 16 bathrooms.

“The architect told me that when you build these houses now to keep the value it’s better for every bedroom to have its own bathroom,” she says in the video. “So you know what? I listen to people who have more experience than I do.”

Inside her master bathroom, which she shares with her husband Dr. Bill Aydin, a plastic surgeon, Jennifer has two water closets, a double vanity and a large soaking tub.

“When you’ve been married as long as I have sometimes you and your spouse are on the same schedule, if you know what I mean,” she says candidly of the purpose of the two separate toilets. “So we don’t want anyone to catch themselves in a bind. We put basically a his and a hers.”

Attached to the master bathroom, the mom of five also shows off her bedroom, which features a custom-made, 108-in.-square Alaskan king-sized bed with a tufted purple headboard.

In the rest of the house, the reality star has a lavish decor style, with much of her furniture featuring white and gold ornamentation—especially in the living room.

“It’s a fancy room that only the fancy people get to use,” she says of the formal living and dining space. Her massive double island kitchen features dual ovens, as well as a speed oven, which she has “yet to learn how to use, but it looks pretty.”

In the basement, Aydin shows off a movie theater and a spa with a sauna, along with an indoor basketball court.

Outside, the RHONJ star has a star-worthy backyard with a pool, pool house and separate outbuilding she uses for storage.

“That little house back there, that’s actually my shed,” she says as she points to the yellow standalone home on the property. “Yes, I know, it’s the size of some people’s homes, but what can I do? I have a lot of stuff.”

