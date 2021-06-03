Real Housewives of Miami Alum Lea Black Selling $34 Million Miami Mansion — See Inside!

The waterfront estate boasts 190 feet of waterfront and a large boat dock for buyers who want to make the most of Florida living

Former Real Housewives of Miami star Lea Black and her prominent lawyer husband Roy Black are selling their home on Miami's celebrity-studded Star Island.

The couple tells PEOPLE they have been too busy to even move into the expansive waterfront property they bought ten years ago. "We bought the house in 2011, and while I have envisioned creating a mini European mansion that the late Gianni Versace would have loved, I have never had the time to do it," says Lea, an original cast member of the Miami Housewives franchise, which aired from 2011 until 2013.

"With our travel and work schedules and raising our 19-year-old son RJ keeping us so busy, we decided to put it on the market," Lea, who is also a businesswoman specializing in skincare and a podcast host, explains.

The Blacks, who divide their time among homes in Los Angeles, Key Largo and Coral Gables, are asking $34 million for the 10,636-square-foot Star Island manse with a whopping 190 feet of waterfront.

The main house, with hardwood floors and marble throughout, has seven bedrooms and eight baths. The guest house adds another two bedrooms, a bath and kitchen.

"We have never lived in this house, but it is perfect for people who love boating because the water is deep enough to enjoy the sport," Lea says. "The spectacular water views and 190-foot boat dock make this property extra special. It is also located near the guest gate for added security."

Over the years, stars like Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Alex Rodriguez, and a variety of other sports figures have lived on Star Island. Located between South Beach and Miami, the exclusive neighborhood is close to everything.

"The house gets a great deal of morning light, and is well built on a pie-shaped lot ideal for adding on," Lea says. "The large space is also great for entertaining."

The kitchen offers a new stove, oven and other modern appliances, and is located next to the den which overlooks the deck, the unusually shaped swimming pool and the water beyond.