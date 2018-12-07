When Cary Deuber of The Real Housewives of Dallas and her husband Mark decided to redo their kitchen, the couple went above and beyond what any amateur chef could possibly need.

The reality star, 42, and plastic surgeon, 51, showed off their new culinary digs in a recent photoshoot for archdigest.com — including their Sub-Zero glass-door refrigerator, six-foot galley with two sinks, prep tools and spices, cabinetry, Asko dishwasher, Gaggenau wall and combi-steam ovens, eat-in island with a dish-warming drawer for plating, and French-blue Molteni stove. The stove has a $75,000 price tag and is said to be the only one like it in Texas and had to be forklifted into their home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin Says She Bought Chandeliers for her NJ ‘Palace’ in China to Be ‘Practical’

Cary Deuber's kitchen Stephanie Rose

The parents to 5-year-old daughter Zuri decided to splurge after they initially intended to triple the size of their closets with the help of their house’s original architect, Will Snyder. Afterward that upgrade, they found themselves looking at their entire home in a new light. It seemed outdated, Cary told the outlet.

“Because Mark loves to cook, I told him he should just go ahead and get a chef’s kitchen,” she said. “We love tasting menus and chef’s tables,” says Cary. “So we wanted our kitchen to feel like that — like you’re watching a chef at work.”

Cary Deuber's kitchen Stephanie Rose

Mark, who, along with Cary, runs the Lemmon Avenue Surgery Center in Dallas, added that they arranged their kitchen based on the layout of chef Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park in New York.

“We just wanted a space where we could still interact with our guests or our child while we prepared a meal,” Cary explained. “We want it to feel casual, but if you ever take a plate from one area and put it in the dishwasher in the other area, Mark’s going to scream at you. It happens to me all the time. He’s like, ‘No! That spoon is in the wrong dishwasher.’”

It was designed by the German Kitchen Center with the inspiration of Mark’s European aesthetic. He hails from Zurich, Switzerland.

Despite the luxurious lifestyles that The Real Housewives of Dallas puts on display — Cary has been on all three seasons — the couple’s friends often “tease” them about the amount they spent on the kitchen, they said.

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin’s Palace of Paramus

“I know plenty of people who spend their money on a McLaren, because they love cars and it fits their lifestyle. This fits ours,” Mark quipped to archdigest.com.

Cary Deuber's kitchen Stephanie Rose

Cary jumped in. “Think about how much money you spend in a lifetime at nice restaurants? This actually saves us money!” she says with a laugh. “In all seriousness, we just love being in our kitchen all the time. And people are excited to not only come and see it, but also eat what we make here. They’re always leaving saying, ‘We’ll be back tomorrow!’ It’s the toughest reservation in Dallas.”

In a recent sit-down for PEOPLE’s Celeb Parents Get Real, the reality star (who is also stepmom to Mark‘s children Lara, 18, and Gray, 21) opened up about how she didn’t exactly enjoy her pregnancy with Zuri.

“I am not one of those cute pregnant girls that runs around [excited],” she said. “I was throwing up the entire time — I had morning sickness until she came out.”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Tour NeNe Leakes’ Glamorous Atlanta Mansion: ‘It’s Like a Resort’

“Pregnancy for me was not the most fun. I was sick the entire time and was just ready for her to get out,” continued Deuber. “And she was breech, so she was butt first, and I swear she just sat on my bladder the entire time.”

Even the process of getting pregnant wasn’t an easy one for the star, who had to have surgery to have a fibroid removed from her uterus beforehand.

Cary, Mark and Zuri Deuber Cary Deuber/Instagram

“Then I grew more fibroids after [pregnancy], so I actually had to have a hysterectomy,” Deuber recalled. “So I can’t have any more children.”

Regardless of Deuber’s experience with pregnancy, she has nothing but soothing words of postpartum advice for current moms-to-be.

RELATED VIDEO: Cary Deuber Gets Real About Her Pregnancy Challenges

“When I see a pregnant woman, I’m like, ‘It’s gonna be okay,’ ” she said. ” ‘And [the body] does all go back.’ It’s so weird that it does.”

Deuber continued, “You don’t think it’s gonna go back but then it does and you’re like, ‘Oh, that happened. It’s a miracle.’ “

Real Housewives of Dallas airs Wednesday at 10/9c on Bravo.