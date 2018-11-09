RHOA's Kenya Moore's Atlanta Home Hit With $153,000 Tax Lien Weeks Before She Gave Birth

The IRS is accusing Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore of failing to pay nearly $153,000 in taxes.

According to court documents first obtained by The Blast, a tax lien was put in place against her Atlanta home to try and accrue some of the money she allegedly owes. The documents, which were filed on Oct. 12, cite a total of $152,678.36 in unpaid taxes for the year 2016.

A representative for Moore had no comment on the incident.

Based on the terms of the lien, if she sells the property, she has to pay the government before she can receive any money herself.

The reality star, 47, finished renovations on her 7,200-square-foot Georgia home, which she dubbed “Moore Manor,” in 2016. Alongside a sprawling kitchen, master suite and massive walk-in closet, one of Moore’s favorite elements can be found in the master bathroom: a touchless toilet that remembers users’ preferred seat temperature and music.

“This is the crown jewel of the bathroom,” Moore said in a video home tour in 2017. “When you’re done it actually sanitizes itself, closes itself and kisses you’re a*s.”

In the 2017 season 10 premiere of RHOA, the former Miss USA teased that she was considering moving out of Moore Manor, citing that there were too many memories of her ex boyfriend Matt Jordan, who she was with throughout the home’s renovation.

“Ghosts have been walking around in there. I want a new life,” Moore said at the time, adding that she and her new husband, Marc Daly, were looking for a new house.

Recently, Moore has been traveling back and forth between Atlanta and Brooklyn, where Daly owns a restaurant.

On Nov. 4, PEOPLE exclusively reported that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Moore, conceived through in vitro fertilization, gave birth via emergency cesarean section after revealing on Oct. 27 that she had tested positive for preeclampsia — a pregnancy complication that caused her to gain “17 lbs. in one week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine.”

Mom is doing well and “Brooklyn is very alert and active,” she said following the procedure.

Moore also explained the meaning behind her daughter’s name: “Brooklyn because that’s where we met and fell in love, and Doris after my grandmother who passed away last year and who raised me,” she told PEOPLE.