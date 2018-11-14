RHOA's Eva Marcille Launches Affordable Furnishing and Decor Line: 'The Runway Starts at Home'

Eva Marcille is launching a home collection!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 33, debuted a line of bedding and pillows on Wednesday on her website, with select pieces available at Evine. The reality star calls her collection “FAB” (which stands for fashionable, affordable and beautiful), and says she launched it because interior design has always been a passion for her.

“My goal is to give women an oasis with warm patterns and comfortable fabrics, for an easy getaway from life,” Marcille tells PEOPLE. “Enhancing your living space is therapeutic, and our prints make for a calming environment.”

The reality star, who tied the knot with fiance Michael Sterling in October (with whom she welcomed a son in April) launched the line complete with bedding sets in a variety of textures and patterns including a blue paisley and a coral floral combo. She also offers solid sets which can be accented with pillows such as her purple velvet pillow ($29.99) or a gold leopard glitter pillow ($39.99). More products will roll out over the next couple of months.

“This collection marries traditional home décor and modern style, with something for everyone’s taste,” she says. “Textures and prints are a staple to me, its sure to make any room pop.”

A King 4-piece set bedding set retails for $129.99, while a Queen 4-piece set retails for $99.99.

“My main goal was to make sure women can have stylish, affordable bedding,” she says, “because the runway starts at home,”