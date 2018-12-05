A rite of passage for any new Real Housewives star is showing off your mansion’s glamorous decor.

That’s exactly what Jennifer Aydin, one of the latest additions to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast, does in Wednesday night’s episode.

She takes the other women — including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider — into her home, dubbed the “Palace of Paramus,” and shows them her “fancy” living room and dining area.

Real Houswives of New Jersey Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Upon entering, one of the women yells from off camera, “Oh my God! There are so many thrones in this house!” referring to the tall-backed white chairs surrounding the even whiter dining table.

“I feel like Liberace would be right in that corner,” Josephs adds.

As they move from the dining room to the living room, Aydin explains, “So culturally, we have a fancy room, like when people come over, like important guests — when they come to ask for my daughter’s hand in marriage, this is the room that I would bring them.”

Real Houswives of New Jersey Faith Johnson

Immediately, Catania asks, “Your oldest daughter is what, 10?” and Aydin responds with a smile, “Yes.”

“You have a while, I would hope, no?” Catania quips back.

After Catania compliments her chandeliers, Aydin explains that she purchased them in China.

“I went to Chinatown first and everything was really expensive, and I’m very practical at the end of the day,” she explains.

Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

“Do I believe Jennifer went all the way to China to get all that s— for her house? Of course I do,” Josephs says with a laugh in a separate interview. “Where else would you buy that crap?”

Then, Giuidice squeals as she high-fives Aydin, “If I were to do it all over, I’d go to China, too!”

In another confessional-style interview, this season’s other new cast member, Goldschneider, scoffs at Aydin’s move.

“Going to China is not a practical way to furniture shop. Jennifer, you are the antithesis of practical,” she says.

Aydin joined the show’s current ninth season. She is of Turkish heritage and has five children ranging from 5 to 13 years old. Her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, is a plastic surgeon. Aydin often clashes with the other women — especially Josephs — for having more traditional, less modern values.