Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Home Has Hit The Market for $17.5 Million — See Inside!

The actress and entrepreneur's parents, Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner, bought the property in 1976

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on October 26, 2022 06:09 PM
Gwyneth Paltrow home
Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot, Simon Berlyn

Gwyneth Paltrow's childhood home in Santa Monica, Calif. is on the market!

Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner first purchased the home in 1976 and it was later acquired by Jerome Dahan, founder of jeans brand Citizens of Humanity and 7 for All Mankind, in 2008. It's currently listed for sale for $17.5 million with Robert Lawrence Edie of Compass.

The nearly 7,000 square foot home, built in 1913, sits in an impressive double lot of just under half an acre and has six bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

Gwyneth Paltrow home
Simon Berlyn

The exterior is a tropical oasis with lush landscaping and lighting that was added after extensive renovations. Guests will find a garden with a fire pit, Balinese-inspired pool & spa, and multiple outdoor seating areas nestled behind the mature hedges and tall gates that surround the property. The property also has a two-story guesthouse with a gym, dry sauna, bedroom and office.

Gwyneth Paltrow home
Simon Berlyn

A striking glass-enclosed entry leads to the interior of the home, which includes a renovated sitting room with a fireplace. Its kitchen has a marble island, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a built-in dining area. The main floor also houses a home theater and a guest room.

Gwyneth Paltrow home
Simon Berlyn

Upstairs, there's an office and three ensuite bedrooms including the intimate primary suite with dual bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The high-tech home also features solar panels, backup generators, security cameras, and electronically gated entries.

Gwyneth Paltrow home
Simon Berlyn

"In a market of overbuilt mansions that are undeniably starting to look and feel the same, 2020 Georgina elevates above the competition offering a bespoke and meticulously crafted experience unlike anything I've seen in Santa Monica," Edie said in a statement.

Paltrow gave Goop readers a peek inside her current house in Montecito, which she calls her "forever home," in July.

The actress and businesswoman, 49, teamed up with architects and interior designers Robin Standefer and Stephen Alesch, along with designer Bridgette Romanek, to build her perfect family retreat, which blends together old-world details and sleek modernism.

She currently lives there with husband Brad Falchuck, 51, and her children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, whom she shares with ex Chris Martin.

