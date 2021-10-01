NeNe Leakes Lists Georgia Mansion for $4 Million Following Her Husband Gregg's Death

"I was living in a very traditional home, and I wanted something completely different," NeNe Leakes previously told PEOPLE of the home at the time she bought it in 2015

NeNe Leakes put the Georgia mansion she once shared with her late husband, Gregg Leakes, on the market earlier this week.

The Mediterranean-style 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home, which sits outside of Georgia, was listed for $4 million by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty agent Elaine Richardson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

NeNe bought the nearly 10,000 square-foot property in 2015 for $2.1 million, TMZ reported.

The former Real Housewive of Atlanta star's home has silver and white accents throughout. In 2016, she told PEOPLE she went for a "white and bright" interior to contrast her former home. "I was living in a very traditional home, and I wanted something completely different," she said at the time.

She had a vision for the decor at the time. "I decided to do silvers and whites in this area because I wanted to keep it open and bright and beautiful," she said. "You can see my outdoors, and the whole idea for the outdoors was a resort, so I want some of the outdoors to come indoors."

Upstairs, there is an open office layout with couches for meetings.

The former RHOA star's bedroom is fit for a reality star with chandeliers, a tufted wall behind the headboard, floor-to-ceiling windows, a TV, a large couch and a matching ottoman.

The primary bathroom has a freestanding tub, a standing shower, and a double vanity setup.

The walk-in closet is just as big as the bedroom — if not bigger. There is plenty of space for clothing, shelving for a shoe collection, a jewelry case and mirrors.

The over-the-top aesthetic carries to the basement, which has a game room with two TVs and a pool table; a wine cellar and full bar with high top seating and club-style lounge seating; a movie theater with seating for eight; and a beauty salon that was converted from a bedroom.

"Our basement is for entertaining and having a good time," NeNe told PEOPLE in 2016.

The outside of the home mimics a resort with a wrap-around covered patio, a pool and jacuzzi with fountain functions, lounge chairs, an outdoor dining table for a large party, and trees surrounding the area for privacy.

Other perks include a nearby country club, tennis courts, a golf course, and the airport.

NeNe's sale of the home comes nearly a month after her husband Gregg's death on Sept. 1.

Nene and Gregg Leakes Credit: Paul Marotta/Getty

The reality star recently spoke to PEOPLE about her final days with her longtime love.

"The last five days before his passing was really beautiful," she said. "All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock."

"We talked a lot, and we made peace with what was happening," she added.

Gregg, 66, died in their Atlanta home after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

While NeNe was hit with an overwhelming sense of loss, she found comfort in some of Gregg's last words to her: "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you."

She added, "He said he wanted me to move on with my life."

The TV personality also shared that Gregg had made sure NeNe and their 22-year-old son Brentt were taken care of business wise and wrote them a letter explaining all of the things that went into their estate.

"It was difficult," she admitted. "Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn't know — some of the simple things. I didn't even know who the lawn guy was."

For her last moments with Gregg, NeNe recalled, "I told him I wouldn't have chosen another husband other than him. I said, 'I married you twice, crazy man.' " The RHOA alum married Gregg in 1997, divorced him in 2011, and remarried him in 2013.

Nene Leakes/Gregg Leakes Nene Leakes and Gregg Leakes | Credit: Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

And when the time came for Gregg to make his "transition," NeNe was there, holding his hand.

"He took a deep breath, and then he stopped," said NeNe. "I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him."

NeNe also admitted that she hasn't fully grasped her husband's death.