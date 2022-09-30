Howie Mandel's Former $21.5 Million Beachfront Malibu Property Listed for Sale — See Inside!

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel used to own this 3,582 square foot home steps away from Malibu Beach

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 04:29 PM
Howie Mandel house
Photo: Berlyn Media

A beachfront property in Malibu, California, once owned by comedian Howie Mandel is on the market.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,582-square-foot home is currently listed by an anonymous seller for $21.5 million with Irene Dazzan-Palmer and Sandro Dazzan of The Agency.

The 6,730-square-foot lot in celeb-favorite Malibu Colony holds main Cape Cod-style house, built in 1957, a guest house with a two-car garage and an expansive-for-the-area landscaped side yard.

Howie Mandel
Berlyn Media

The listing describes the offering as an "exceptional opportunity on the sand inside the exclusive Malibu Colony guard gates."

The open and airy living room and family room open onto an outdoor deck with a sunken hot tub.

Malibu property that was previously owned by Howie Mandel
Berlyn Photography

Above, sits a second outdoor space lined with turf and accessible via ladder from the main deck or by way of the primary bedroom and bathroom.

Malibu property that was previously owned by Howie Mandel
Berlyn Photography

A spacious kitchen is outfitted with all-white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and an island with two unique built-in stools.

Malibu property that was previously owned by Howie Mandel
Berlyn Photography

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The primary bathroom has expansive ocean views and the adjoining bathroom features dual vanities and a rainfall shower.

Malibu property that was previously owned by Howie Mandel
Berlyn Photography

The cozy two-story guest house sits closer to the street, across a turf courtyard with one of the home's four fireplaces. The one-bedroom structure houses the garage and a lofted gym.

Berlyn Media Howie Mandel
Berlyn Media

Adjacent to the home is a walkway and garden area that leads to another spacious outdoor deck overlooking the ocean.

Mandel, 66, has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2010 and hosted Deal or No Deal beginning in 2005. In 2021, he launched the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast with his daughter Jackelyn Shultz as co-host.

Related Articles
Lil Wayne's home for sale. courtesy douglas elliman realty
A Million Here, A Million There! See Inside Lil Wayne's Miami Mansion, Listed For $29.5 Million
Tom Brady and Gisele, Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter's $22.5 Million Former Florida Mansion Once Rented to Tom Brady May Be Demolished
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
ben affleck
Ben Affleck Lists Pacific Palisades Mansion for $30 Million After Wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Donald Trump's Former Connecticut Mansion Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
Donald Trump's Former Mansion in Connecticut Lists for $30 Million After Major Price Cuts
ben affleck
All About Ben Affleck's Sprawling Georgia Island Compound
Wiz Khalifa
See Inside Wiz Khalifa's Modern L.A. Home — Now on the Market for $4.5 Million
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!
Christian Slater attends the NBCU FYC House "Dr. Death" carpet at NBCU FYC House on May 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)[ ; Christina Slater's Florida home. Credit is 1oak Studios
Christian Slater Sells $4.25 Million Florida Home in 3 Days — See Inside!
Greta Garbo's Beverly Hills house now up for sale
Greta Garbo's Former Beverly Hills Estate Listed for Sale for $12 Million — See Inside!
Gene Simmons House
Gene Simmons Lists His Las Vegas Valley Estate for $14.95 Million — See Inside!
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky List Aspen Vacation Home for $9.75 Million — See Inside!
Sharon Stone's former mansion hitting the market as the most expensive house in San Francisco
Sharon Stone's Stunning Former Mansion Is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in SF, Asking $39 Million
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Lists 1930s Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million – See Inside!
Karolina Kurkova apt for sale
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Sells $4.5M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos
Teddi Mellencamp Home for sale
Teddi Mellencamp's Hollywood Hills Home Is Back on the Market for $5.9 Million — See Inside!