Howie Mandel's Former $21.5 Million Beachfront Malibu Property Listed for Sale — See Inside!

A beachfront property in Malibu, California, once owned by comedian Howie Mandel is on the market.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,582-square-foot home is currently listed by an anonymous seller for $21.5 million with Irene Dazzan-Palmer and Sandro Dazzan of The Agency.

The 6,730-square-foot lot in celeb-favorite Malibu Colony holds main Cape Cod-style house, built in 1957, a guest house with a two-car garage and an expansive-for-the-area landscaped side yard.

Berlyn Media

The listing describes the offering as an "exceptional opportunity on the sand inside the exclusive Malibu Colony guard gates."

The open and airy living room and family room open onto an outdoor deck with a sunken hot tub.

Berlyn Photography

Above, sits a second outdoor space lined with turf and accessible via ladder from the main deck or by way of the primary bedroom and bathroom.

Berlyn Photography

A spacious kitchen is outfitted with all-white cabinetry, stainless-steel appliances and an island with two unique built-in stools.

Berlyn Photography

The primary bathroom has expansive ocean views and the adjoining bathroom features dual vanities and a rainfall shower.

Berlyn Photography

The cozy two-story guest house sits closer to the street, across a turf courtyard with one of the home's four fireplaces. The one-bedroom structure houses the garage and a lofted gym.

Berlyn Media

Adjacent to the home is a walkway and garden area that leads to another spacious outdoor deck overlooking the ocean.

Mandel, 66, has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2010 and hosted Deal or No Deal beginning in 2005. In 2021, he launched the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast with his daughter Jackelyn Shultz as co-host.