Are wedding bells in the near future for Tarek El Moussa?

Stepping out for a picturesque date night in Los Angeles, the HGTV star, 38, and girlfriend Heather Rae Young attended an event dressed to the nines, including an all-white gown for the 32-year-old Selling Sunset star.

The glamorous Abyss By Abby dress had El Moussa gushing — possibly even offering subtle hints at eventual nuptials for the couple.

“Who says the house flipper can’t get fancy with the star of #sellingsunset @heatherraeyoung,” he captioned a photo of the two during the outing. “As you all know I’m pretty low key lol but I do enjoy getting fancy with this incredible girl by my side.”

He continued: “The moment I saw her in this white dress my heart raced and my palms got sweaty…I just love her All I can say is life is good and I’m happier and healthier then ever!!”

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Asked Out Heather Rae Young ‘a While Back’ but ‘She Had a Boyfriend’

The Flip or Flop star again brought up the stunning dress, concluding his caption with a subtle wedding reference: “Tell me!!!!!! Do you love this dress or what!? I do!!!!!”

On her Instagram, Young shared another look at her stellar attire, asking in her caption whether her followers “like this look on me?”

Boyfriend El Moussa took the opportunity to share his affinity for the dress in the comment section, writing, “Just unbelievable,” to which she replied with a blush emoji and “love you.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa Poses with New Girlfriend Heather Rae Young and His Kids in Sweet Holiday Photo

El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July, and confirmed their relationship in August, when he wrote on Instagram that he “never thought” he’d “meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life.”

“The first time I saw her smile she ‘did that thing to my tummy’ and I knew right away I needed to get to know her… so I asked her out!! She said yes,” he wrote alongside several photos of the pair.

Since making their relationship public, Young has bonded with El Moussa’s two kids, Taylor Reese, 9, and Brayden James, 4, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead.

El Moussa and Anstead split publicly in December 2016 and finalized their divorce in January 2018.

Christina got remarried to British TV personality Ant Anstead in December 2018 and the pair welcomed a son together in September. The exes continue to film their HGTV series Flip or Flop together. The ninth season is set to premiere in August 2020.