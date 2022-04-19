Amazon's New Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Packed with Deals — Up to 68% Off

If you're planning on hosting dinner parties and cocktail hours outside, you'll find plenty of items to add to your collection. Start with this $20 pitcher that's perfect for housing homemade lemonade or spiked drinks, then grab these whiskey glasses that won't crack or break — even if you drop them. Plus, don't miss out on this serving tray that's designed to carry things in and out of the house, along with this colorful platter set that's destined to hold everything from chips and dips to salads and hunks of cheese.