Amazon's New Outdoor Entertaining Section Is Packed with Deals — Up to 68% Off
With the weather changing from horribly cold to wonderfully warm, we're beginning to pack up space heaters in exchange for warm-weather outings — including spending as much time sipping cocktails on the patio as possible.
So if your patio or porch is not fully equipped to handle a season of outdoor entertaining, know that you can head straight to Amazon's secret Ready to Entertain storefront, which is filled with must-have items you're sure to use all season long.
Right now, you'll be able to find discounts — up to a whopping 68 percent off — on a host of essentials, including patio furniture, glassware, pillows, rugs, platters, and more, with prices starting at just $10. Plus, even with the bigger furniture items, Prime Members will always get free shipping — no hidden fees required.
Keep scrolling to check out the 11 best outdoor entertaining essentials from Amazon to shop right now:
- Stori Clear Plastic Pitcher, $19.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Hgod Designs Throw Pillow Cover, $9.99 (orig. $18.99)
- Godinger Old Fashioned Whiskey Glasses, $18.95 (orig. $22.95)
- Christopher Knight Acacia Wood Side Table, $44.71 (orig. $101.99)
- Christopher Knight Home Cutter Teardrop Lounge Chair, $284.99 (orig. $335.88)
- Certified International Talavera 2-Piece Melamine Platter Set, $28.99 (orig. $66.75)
- Niubee Acrylic Serving Tray, $21 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- 222 Fifth Strata 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $25 (orig. $59.99)
- Novogratz Villa Collection Sicily Area Rug, $63.99 (orig. $199)
- Great Deal Furniture Kaitlyn Outdoor Acacia Wood Loveseat with Cushions, $287.67
- Kingmys Acapulco Woven Lounge Chair, $69.99
If you're planning on hosting dinner parties and cocktail hours outside, you'll find plenty of items to add to your collection. Start with this $20 pitcher that's perfect for housing homemade lemonade or spiked drinks, then grab these whiskey glasses that won't crack or break — even if you drop them. Plus, don't miss out on this serving tray that's designed to carry things in and out of the house, along with this colorful platter set that's destined to hold everything from chips and dips to salads and hunks of cheese.
Those who are looking for pieces of furniture to place on the patio or porch can nab this wooden side table for just $45, which is the perfect vehicle to store empty glasses or verdant plants. Don't overlook this cozy teardrop lounge chair — which is down $50 — along with this area rug (that's a whopping 68 percent off!) that's sure to add some color to any space.
Keep reading to check out the rest of the deals happening at the Ready to Entertain storefront, including more discounts on patio tables and chairs, unbreakable plates, and pillow shams. After you've made your selections, head straight to Amazon because these deals aren't guaranteed to last forever.
