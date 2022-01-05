Shop

Amazon Shoppers Are Buying 'the Best Countertop Humidifier' for Every Room in the House

It’s a “win” for dry skin and plants in the winter
By Nina Huang January 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're picking up a space heater to keep you toasty this winter, don't forget about the other seasonal appliance must-have: a humidifier. Winter can not only be prime time for a drop in temperature but also a dip in humidity, leading to annoying indoor static, dry sinuses, parched skin, and a host of other uncomfortable conditions. 

That's why it should come as no surprise that Amazon's Home and Kitchen category is full of humidifiers on its best-seller chart, and one that has shoppers hooked is Raydrop's Cool Mist Humidifier. Reviewers have described the model, which has more than 5,400 five-star ratings, as "the best countertop humidifier" and something that has blown them away with its effectiveness at soothing dry skin and sinuses.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Raydrop Cool Mist Humidifier, $28.99; amazon.com

The device is actually so good that a shopper even ″bought one for every bedroom in the house,″ and at just $29 for the humidifier, it's certainly not surprising — especially considering the number of features Raydrop's model comes with. Not only is the humidifier a stylish option compared to most others on the market, but its space-saving design makes it easy to plant down on your desk or for it to blend seamlessly into the background of a room. Its 1.7-liter capacity can run for up to 17 hours continuously, and will automatically pause itself when it detects low water levels. 

Plenty of reviewers also praise it as ″almost noiseless″ in how quiet it actually is. One shopper said the humidifier is a "must-have for desert dwellers," adding, "I have noticed that my skin, hair, and sinuses are not as 'dried out' from the hard water and excessive dry heat [thanks to this humidifier]. It is very quiet, the tank holds a lot of water, and it definitely produces a strong water vapor if you crank it all the way up (which I do). My plants have all perked up and are loving this humidifier as well." 

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

And it really has proven to be super useful when it comes to providing enough moisture to indoor plants. "We bought three of the Raydrop humidifiers for our Boston ferns," wrote a reviewer. "The ferns had grown so lushly huge being outside in the humidity this summer. Bringing the ferns inside our home was too drastic a shock and we saw that they needed humidity, not just watering. The Raydrop Humidifiers are so quiet and efficient. They provide the best moisture in the air while working tirelessly." 

"I honestly feel like I'm walking into a spa," said another shopper of their beloved Raydrop humidifier. "I live in a dry area and have dehydrated and dry skin. So, this has been a lifesaver for sure. Hydrated plants + hydrated skin = win." Shop this triumph of a humidifier at Amazon here for just $29 now

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. 

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com