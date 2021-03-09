Thousands of Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Velvet Sofa — and It’s on Sale

If you think of your living room as a visual performance, your TV stand, coffee table, bookshelves, accent chairs, and rugs are crucial supporting characters — but the sofa is always the star of the show. The cozy central character, the plush principal player, the homely hero, or the intimate ingenue: Whatever you want to call her, your sofa is the first thing people see when they walk into your space, and if you're doing it right, the first thing they'll want to sit on.