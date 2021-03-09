Thousands of Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Luxurious Velvet Sofa — and It’s on Sale

If you think of your living room as a visual performance, your TV stand, coffee table, bookshelves, accent chairs, and rugs are crucial supporting characters — but the sofa is always the star of the show. The cozy central character, the plush principal player, the homely hero, or the intimate ingenue: Whatever you want to call her, your sofa is the first thing people see when they walk into your space, and if you're doing it right, the first thing they'll want to sit on.
If you're in the market for a sofa that will shine like a star, look no further than the Ravi Sofa from AllModern. The Ravi comes in nine colors, is constructed with beautiful velvet and solid pecan wood, and has thousands of glowing reviews from shoppers who've already cast her as the lead of the living room. And right now, the Ravi is on sale in all nine colors — no need to hold your applause.
Designed in a button-tufted, mid-century modern style, the sofa's tailored look doesn't sacrifice on comfort. Both the seat and removable back cushions are filled with a plush foam that won't lose its shape over time, and it comes with two bolster pillows for added support. The pecan wood frame and slim, tapered legs hold up to 700 pounds, and shoppers say it feels like it's built to last.
"It is really firm, which I like, and sturdy," writes one five-star reviewer. "The fabric is so soft and comfy, I love sitting on it. I actually fell asleep on it last night and woke up refreshed."
Others were in awe of the fact that the couch is built well, but doesn't lack the necessary comfort required for a mid-afternoon nap.
"I'm obsessed with this couch," writes one shopper. "I got it in sapphire blue; the color is gorgeous and the fabric is so, so soft. As others have said, the bottom cushion is firm, but still comfortable in my opinion. The whole thing feels very sturdy."
The fact that the Ravi is available in nine pretty colors, all of which are on sale, is just the icing on the cake — and means that no matter what story your living room is trying to tell, AllModern's Ravi sofa is the perfect leading lady.
