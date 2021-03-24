"Style mistakes are not confined to clothing," the Raven's Home actress said in a press release

Raven-Symoné to Star in a What Not to Wear-Inspired Home Makeover Show on HGTV

Fashion faux pas aren't the only blunders you can make when it comes to style!

Raven-Symoné, 35, has been a lifelong interior design enthusiast, and now she's ready to use her talents to help those who weren't blessed with her same eye for design.

The star has teamed up with HGTV to create a pilot tentatively titled What Not to Design, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal, a home-focused take on the popular TLC reality series What Not to Wear, which starred fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly and ended in 2013.

"Style mistakes are not confined to clothing," Symoné said in a press release. "Bad design prevents people from living well and truly enjoying their homes. My team and I are determined to show what to do — and what not to do — to create beautiful spaces."

According to the network, What Not to Design will follow Symoné, as well as designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham, as they meet up with families and "lead a style intervention to overhaul home design disasters."

"To call these homes eclectic would be kind," Symoné continued. "We're going to give families a clean slate and show them how to style their new space and apply the "to-do" and "not-to-do" list to the rest of the house."

Much like on What Not to Wear, the team of experts will take the homeowners under their wing and give them a top-to-bottom makeover, upgrading both their homes and their quality of life in the process. They'll start by helping them go through their possessions and deciding what's worth keeping, what should be thrown away and what can be sold online to add money to their reno budget.

Once that's done, the properties will be emptied out completely — stripped of carpet, drapes, wallpaper — and made brand new, giving the subjects a fresh start in a beautiful space that truly feels like home.

No premiere date has been set for the pilot.

Last July, Symoné told PEOPLE she was finally "taking control" of her life and doing it on her own terms after decades of feeling pressure in the spotlight.

"I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don't always take care of my mental health," she explained at the time. "I'm still growing into who I am and still figuring it out."

raven symone and miranda maday wedding Image zoom Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday

She released her first album in 12 years, The Reintroduction, over the summer, and surprised fans in July by revealing on Instagram that she married now-wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.