Refresh Your Home with Trendy Rattan Decor and Furniture from Amazon — Sale Prices Start at Just $10

When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 1, 2022 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Photo: Amazon

Those stuck in an interior design rut may simply need a push in a new direction. In that case, we're here to recommend one of the trends of the season: rattan. Major style and design outlets all across the internet have been in agreement lately that rattan is a trend that's here to stay. After all, if you've been scrolling TikTok or Instagram, you're bound to come across tons of aspirational interior design content — with rattan front and center. These days, it's all the rage amongst professional design accounts and normal homeowners alike. So to make things easy for you, we're here to provide all the best picks you can score at Amazon to fit the aesthetic. Considering the steep costs and often limited availability of vintage rattan, adding some decor items to your collection via an easier source makes a lot of sense. And right now, you can snag some amazing options at Amazon, including everything from small accents to full-blown furniture. We've rounded up 11 top picks to add a little of the boho chic feel everyone's loving into your own home, including a few with great deals — up to 58 percent off. Top Rattan Decor and Furniture at Amazon: Goldenlunar 6-Pack Rattan Wooden Drawer Knobs, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $12.99) Kodeng Natural Basket Rattan Vase, $15.80 Doitool Boho Glass Flower Vase with Rattan Cover, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $28.99) Hitomen Hand-Woven Round Rattan Serving Tray, $21.99 Iwalya 3-Piece Wall Basket Decor Set, $35.99 (orig. $39.99) Kutorkill Pack of Two Natural Large Rattan Wicker Plant Stand, $41.99 Fokwe Two-Drawer Rustic Rattan Nightstand, $69.99 Stratton Home Decor Rattan Mirror, $78 (orig. $143.99) Finecasa Rattan Tray Top Coffee Table, $284.90 with coupon (orig. $299.90) Yechen Storage Cabinet with Two Handmade Natural Rattan Doors, $300 Safavieh Jackson Barley and Cane 4-Drawer Storage Cabinet, $307.49 (orig. $735) If you've already got a fully designed and furnished space and just want to add a bit of boho-rattan style, Amazon has great prices on simple decorating touches. For just $10, you can pick up a set of rattan knobs and totally revitalize an old dresser or cabinet with new flair. It's an easy DIY job that's sure to look impressive. Amazon Buy It! Goldenlunar 6-Pack Rattan Wooden Drawer Knobs, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com We've also plucked out two picks for simple rattan vases, perfect for holding a bunch of wildflowers, pampas grass, or branches. One is a basket-style vase, and although it won't hold water, it'll work for a dried arrangement. The other utilizes a rattan cover over a glass vase and is ideal for your standard bouquet of flowers. Amazon Buy It! Doitool Boho Glass Flower Vase with Rattan Cover, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com The natural look of rattan inherently meshes with foliage and greenery, which makes this set of rattan plant stands ideal for adding a bit of flair to any room in your house. One five-star review described them as "so sturdy and a perfect accessory." Amazon Is Loaded with Steep Price Cuts on Home Organization Staples Ahead of the New Prime Early Access Sale If you have a larger space to fill, you can also shop several rattan furniture pieces. Start by snagging this gorgeous nightstand, which is available in several neutral shades. It features two drawers, each with a half-moon rattan cut-out, which are plenty big enough to stash everything from nighttime essentials to miscellaneous items. Plus, the top of the nightstand is large enough to hold your book, lamp, and water bottle, and. it's plenty affordable, priced at just $70. Amazon Buy It! Fokwe Two-Drawer Rustic Rattan Nightstand, $69.99; amazon.com The best deal on the list is the stunning and roomy four-drawer dresser or storage cabinet that's 58 percent off. The rattan drawers give the piece a truly unique look that's sure to catch attention from guests. One reviewer was such a fan that they admitted, "I have three of these now in different colors/sizes for different rooms and uses." These are just a few of our picks, so keep scrolling to shop the rest below to give your home an easy and affordable natural boho update. 