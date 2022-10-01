Refresh Your Home with Trendy Rattan Decor and Furniture from Amazon — Sale Prices Start at Just $10

Those stuck in an interior design rut may simply need a push in a new direction. In that case, we're here to recommend one of the trends of the season: rattan. Major style and design outlets all across the internet have been in agreement lately that rattan is a trend that's here to stay.

After all, if you've been scrolling TikTok or Instagram, you're bound to come across tons of aspirational interior design content — with rattan front and center. These days, it's all the rage amongst professional design accounts and normal homeowners alike. So to make things easy for you, we're here to provide all the best picks you can score at Amazon to fit the aesthetic.

Considering the steep costs and often limited availability of vintage rattan, adding some decor items to your collection via an easier source makes a lot of sense. And right now, you can snag some amazing options at Amazon, including everything from small accents to full-blown furniture. We've rounded up 11 top picks to add a little of the boho chic feel everyone's loving into your own home, including a few with great deals — up to 58 percent off.

Top Rattan Decor and Furniture at Amazon:

If you've already got a fully designed and furnished space and just want to add a bit of boho-rattan style, Amazon has great prices on simple decorating touches. For just $10, you can pick up a set of rattan knobs and totally revitalize an old dresser or cabinet with new flair. It's an easy DIY job that's sure to look impressive.

Amazon

Buy It! Goldenlunar 6-Pack Rattan Wooden Drawer Knobs, $10.39 with coupon (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

We've also plucked out two picks for simple rattan vases, perfect for holding a bunch of wildflowers, pampas grass, or branches. One is a basket-style vase, and although it won't hold water, it'll work for a dried arrangement. The other utilizes a rattan cover over a glass vase and is ideal for your standard bouquet of flowers.

Amazon

Buy It! Doitool Boho Glass Flower Vase with Rattan Cover, $19.43 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

The natural look of rattan inherently meshes with foliage and greenery, which makes this set of rattan plant stands ideal for adding a bit of flair to any room in your house. One five-star review described them as "so sturdy and a perfect accessory."

If you have a larger space to fill, you can also shop several rattan furniture pieces. Start by snagging this gorgeous nightstand, which is available in several neutral shades. It features two drawers, each with a half-moon rattan cut-out, which are plenty big enough to stash everything from nighttime essentials to miscellaneous items. Plus, the top of the nightstand is large enough to hold your book, lamp, and water bottle, and. it's plenty affordable, priced at just $70.

Amazon

Buy It! Fokwe Two-Drawer Rustic Rattan Nightstand, $69.99; amazon.com

The best deal on the list is the stunning and roomy four-drawer dresser or storage cabinet that's 58 percent off. The rattan drawers give the piece a truly unique look that's sure to catch attention from guests. One reviewer was such a fan that they admitted, "I have three of these now in different colors/sizes for different rooms and uses."

These are just a few of our picks, so keep scrolling to shop the rest below to give your home an easy and affordable natural boho update.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Amazon

Buy It! Kodeng Natural Basket Rattan Vase, $15.80; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Hitomen Hand-Woven Round Rattan Serving Tray, $21.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Iwalya 3-Piece Wall Basket Decor Set, $35.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Kutorkill Pack of Two Natural Large Rattan Wicker Plant Stand, $41.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Stratton Home Decor Rattan Mirror, $78 (orig. $143.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Finecasa Rattan Tray Top Coffee Table, $284.90 with coupon (orig. $299.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Yechen Storage Cabinet with Two Handmade Natural Rattan Doors, $300; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Safavieh Jackson Barley and Cane 4-Drawer Storage Cabinet, $307.49 (orig. $735); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.