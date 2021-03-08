Rapper Rick Ross Pays Cash for Amar'e Stoudemire's $3.5 Million Florida Estate — See Inside!

"From the moment I stepped inside I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail," Ross tells PEOPLE

Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire is handing his house keys to another famous Floridian — Rick Ross!

The Miami-born rapper and entrepreneur purchased the estate, located west of Fort Lauderdale in Southwest Ranches, in an all-cash deal after just four days on the market. Stoudemire, who was born in Florida and played one season with the Miami Heat, listed the home for $3.5 million. The deal marks the fastest closing in the history of the Landmark Ranch Estates section.

"It's a sprawling estate in a very secluded area," Ross tells PEOPLE of his new home. "From the moment I stepped inside, I appreciated the high ceilings and rich detail."

Ross also owns a 45,000-square-foot mansion in Fayetteville, GA, that was recently used as a stand-in for Prince Akeem Joffer's (Eddie Murphy) palace in Coming 2 America, according to NBC News.

The sprawling, gated home boasts six bedrooms and seven baths and sits on just over 2.3 acres. The main house has four bedrooms and 5.5 baths in 7,361 square feet of space. Its outstanding features include a porte-cochere and nine-car garage, chef's kitchen, hidden movie theatre, two offices, indoor bar area with pool table, and yoga room.

The main suite features an en-suite bathroom with a soaking tub and an expansive closet with a chandelier. There are a resort-style pool and waterfall in the backyard surrounded by a deck and a summer kitchen with a grill.

The two-bedroom, one-bath guest house offers another 1,314 square feet of space, a kitchen and a living room.