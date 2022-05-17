Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The single father is looking for a bigger residence for his family

Randall Emmett Lists Bel Air Home He and Lala Kent Lived in While Together for $6.3 Million

Randall Emmett is moving on and moving out.

The film producer, 51, has officially put his Bel Air home on the market for $6.295 million.

The 4,276 square foot, four bedroom-four bathroom house comes equipped with a pickle ball court, pool and is secluded from the street, according to the home's listing.

The beautiful home was remodeled by Flipping Out's Jeff Lewis with "floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors and soaring ceilings," the listing continued. The house features views of the canyons, mountains and even a "peak-a-boo view" of the ocean.

In addition to the private court and pool, the outdoor area also features a built-in BBQ and lounge area.

According to a representative from Coldwell Banker Realty, agents David T. Kessler and Sasha Kaplan Pollak have been hired to "sell the home as [Emmett] is in search of a larger residence for his family in Los Angeles."

Emmett is the father to three children. He shares two daughters, London and Rylee, with ex-wife actress Ambyr Childers and one-year-old daughter Ocean with ex-fiancée Lala Kent.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, and Emmett lived in the Bel Air home together, though have since ended their engagement after a three-year relationship.

The former couple got engaged in 2018, but their 2020 wedding plans were delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They called off their engagement in October 2021, and since then, Kent has accused Emmett of infidelity on multiple occasions.

In March, Emmett opened up in an interview with his close friend, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, on her podcast Genuinely GG, about his past relationship with Kent.

"I've made mistakes, she's made mistakes, but I'm never going to bring that to light because that's just not the right…," he shared. "For me, I just don't feel it's appropriate."

On March 21, during her Amazon Live session, titled Balling on A Budget: Home Makeover with Lala Kent, the reality star said she's enjoying her new life in a new home after moving out of the old house that she previously shared with Emmett.