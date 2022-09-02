See Inside Ralph Lauren's Freshly Outfitted Hospitality Suite at the US Open

The luxury space features signature Ralph Lauren Home furnishings and offers a specialty cocktail called the “Courtside Spritz”

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on September 2, 2022
Ralph Lauren US Open Suite
Photo: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Calling all tennis fans! Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the US Open, has unveiled its newly redecorated hospitality suite at the grand slam tournament.

The luxury space is furnished entirely with pieces from the Ralph Lauren Home collection, naturally, and will host special guests from August 29 to September 11 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City.

"The US Open is one of New York's most captivating events, with a palpable energy that is unmatched in the world of sports," David Lauren, Chief Brand and Innovation Officer at Ralph Lauren, tells PEOPLE. "We are thrilled to return to the US Open for our 17th year as the Official Outfitter and to showcase the full expression of the brand, from iconic fashion to immersive brand experiences, and to bring the world of Ralph Lauren to life in a totally new way."

Ralph Lauren US Open Suite
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Described as a "modern expression of classic Hamptons style," the suite combines a navy and white color palette with "traditional architectural elements for a court-side chic setting," according to a press release from the brand.

Sleek cabinets and artful tennis-themed photographs line the walls, making it an inviting place for guests to kick back and enjoy some shade between sets on the comfy white sofa and chairs or the bar-stool seating overlooking center court.

Ralph Lauren US Open Suite
Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Guests can also choose from a variety of light refreshments in the immersive space, including a custom cocktail dubbed the "Courtside Spritz."

The specialty drink blends Grey Goose vodka, champagne and grapefruit liqueur – with a citrus twist to top it off. For anyone who doesn't get to enjoy a match in the suite, the cocktail will also be available throughout the tournament at The Polo Bar in Manhattan.

Ralph Lauren will also bring the tennis to shoppers at its Madison Avenue, Prince Street and Manhasset stores, where screens will play live US Open matches for visitors who can't make it out to Arthur Ashe.

