This 'Rainbow Aesthetic' Home Features Pastel-Colored Walls and a Whimsical Cloud Mural — See Inside!

Arizona resident Emily Eileen didn't just add a splash of color to her DIY home — she added the whole rainbow!

The self-proclaimed "pastel maximalist" went viral earlier this month after sharing a video tour of her vibrant space on TikTok. She often shows off her rainbow home and shares her renovation hacks with her followers, including how she used craft store paint to create purple grout in her lavender bathroom.

Viewers were in awe of her multi-colored walls and pastel staircase, so much so that it's garnered 1.3 million views since she posted the clip on March 1. "I'm obsessed with this house fr," one user commented, with another adding, "so magical."

Emily starts off the unconventional home tour by panning over her striped staircase painted with pastel green, blue, purple, yellow, orange and pink colors. Fake purple flowers wrap around the railing, and the bars are painted white to fit the aesthetic.

In another room, a similar rainbow wall with wider painted stripes leads up to the whimsical cloud mural that Emily hand-painted herself.

L: Caption . PHOTO: @fever.dream.boutique/tiktok R: Caption . PHOTO: @fever.dream.boutique/tiktok

She finishes off the tour with the living room, featuring mismatched pink couches and a coffee table with hearts painted on it. In another TikTok, the small business owner revealed she thrifted the heart-shaped shelves on the wall and painted them "cute pastel colors."

@fever.dream.boutique/tiktok

Cactus and fruit-shaped trinkets add another unique touch to the space.

@fever.dream.boutique/tiktok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While some users pointed out that Emily may have a hard time selling her pad due to her eccentric designs, the TikToker responded, "I'll never be able to emphasize enough that I don't care about my resale value (all of this being completely and easily reversible)."