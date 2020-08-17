WATCH: RaeLynn Shows Off Her 'Boho Western' Nashville Home: 'My Little Slice of Heaven'

RaeLynn outfitted her new home in Nashville with "Southern girl" style and tributes to some of the famous faces that have helped her country music career take off.

The Voice alum, who at just 17, made it to the quarter-finals on season 2 with Blake Shelton as her mentor, opened the doors to her new place, where she can make music and sip margaritas on the back porch with her husband Josh.

"I really wanted it to have a traditional feel, but also be very modern at the same time. As you can tell my style has this boho Western feel," the singer-songwriter, 26, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive video tour showing off her contemporary kitchen and cozy neutral living room, where a giant cactus painting hangs on the wall across from the fireplace.

The cacti, she points out, is "a way to kind of touch on the Southern part of my style." While the fireplace is still a novelty. "I didn’t get to use my fireplace much growing up in Texas, but we definitely get some awesome winters here [in Tennessee]."

One corner of the space holds a special memento: "This guitar was given to me by Blake Shelton when I was on The Voice when I was 17," she says. "I love having instruments all over the house because you never know when you’re gonna want to pick up one and create."

The home also features a back porch, which RaeLynn calls "my little slice of heaven" and points out feels like a treehouse thanks to the lack of neighbors behind them.

"Every country girl wants a back porch. I’m so thankful God gave me this one," she says.

A floral-wallpapered music area on a mezzanine level is “where all the creative magic happens.”

"I love this area because it represents so much of me and my husband’s life and where we are now," says RaeLynn. The white piano is a family heirloom. "It was given to me by my sister. It was her piano that my grandmother had gotten her when she was three years old and she just started learning to play music. Since I’m the one in the family that does music for a living, I was so honored that my sister gave this to me, especially knowing it was in my grandmother’s house, which means the world to me."

Above the piano are wood cut-outs of her home state of Texas and Georgia, where her husband Josh is from, which she says represent "a little piece of my heart every time I create and look up there."

Another celebrity makes a cameo in the music area. "I had to have some Dolly vibes," she says of a pair of framed Dolly Parton records hanging on the wall.