Rachel Brosnahan Pulled a 'Drowned Rat' out of Her New York City Toilet

Rachel Brosnahan can add impromptu plumber to her list of impressive accolades.

In an Instagram post Monday, the 31-year-old actress shared that she pulled a drowned rat out of her New York City toilet and took the opportunity to also offer well wishes to her followers as COVID-19 cases in the city and across the country continue surging.

"New York, I love you. Stay safe out there folks and let's please look out for each other as this new wave moves through our ranks. In other NYC news, today I pulled a drowned rat out of our toilet," Brosnahan captioned the post.

She can be seen getting serious about the task in a photo where the star is wearing household gloves and a face mask. She posed with two wooden sticks that may have been plungers or possibly a broken broom handle, which helped accomplish the mission.

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the United States and around the world as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread at rapid rates. In the two weeks since omicron was first identified in the U.S., it has already become the dominant variant, accounting for 73% of new infections between Dec. 12 and 18, the Centers for Disease Control said Monday. Just a week earlier, it represented just 12% of cases.

Cases are spiking in New York City, where many restaurants closed and several Broadway shows were canceled temporarily amid the new outbreak. The total number of cases reported for the past week was the highest of the pandemic, according to the New York Times.

New York City's rat population is no secret and based on Brosnahan's post, celebrities can't run from it either. In November, the Times published a report that the city's rodents were thriving during the pandemic and dug into the causes, which included closed restaurants, an increase in household trash and a wet summer, among others.

Rachel Brosnahan Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star is married to actor Jason Ralph. They tied the knot in 2016.

Brosnahan plays the main character Midge Maisel in Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel set to premiere Feb. 18, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video.