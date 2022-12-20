Rachael Ray Shows Off Home Christmas Decor 2 Years After Damaging Fire: 'We're Slowly Rebuilding'

Rachael Ray's home is holiday ready!

On Monday's installment of The Rachael Ray Show, the celebrity chef takes fans into her New York home to see her fabulous festive decor.

She points out that the special occasion marks "our second Christmas back" after her and her husband John Cusimano's home burned down to the ground in August 2020.

"We're slowly rebuilding, guys. And we wanted to give you a little tour of what we did this year with the help of several elves and our dear friends, Peter and Susan [of] Finishing Touches," Ray says.

courtesy rachael ray

She begins the tour by showing a life-size Scandinavian sleigh that she says "actually survived the fire." It also holds decorations and doubles as a wedding sleigh.

"Can you imagine how small the couple had to be? The size of this sleigh is like a cradle," she jokes.

The grand entrance of her home invites Christmas cheer with greenery around the border with a white-frosted twinkling Christmas tree sitting in front.

Once inside, Ray shows off another "weird survivor of the fire": a "friendship" bench.

"Because it was against the wall, surprisingly, it survived," she explains.

An area that was once a large, empty space after the fire has been transformed into a dining room with a welcoming table, adding luxury with a chandelier. A nearby fireplace is decorated with colored glass bulbs, and the windows are bordered with gorgeous "fabricated" sugared fruit, a gesture Ray says is "bringing my childhood back to life" and reminds her of her late grandfather.

The "rebuilt living room" causes Ray to reflect on her time as a night owl as a child as it touts a large owl statue and a frosted owl tree.

Ray also displays benches that are made out of "some of the wood from our destroyed home," she explains.

A motorized raccoon named Stanley is then seen wagging his tail as he's topped with greenery as well.

Ray then takes viewers to the "little house," formerly her family's guest house, where she and her husband lived for over two years. Multiple trees are spread throughout the home with bonbons and caviar eloquently hanging from them.

She also shows fans what used to be the garage and sled that is now a traditional-style living room that "looks quite festive now."

The living area, which was the family's main living room after their house fire, touts mini Christmas trees, adding holiday flair with white and green garland above three small high windows.

Ray ends by showing the place her family now spends Christmas after COVID-19 and their home fire: the back porch, featuring a quaint farmhouse bench topped with ferns, greenery, and candles.

"This is where we could sit at a distance and have little space heaters on all during the pandemic. So for the last three years, really, this has become our tradition," says Ray.

Though their house is now complete, they plan on spending Christmas on the back porch again, a place Ray says is an easy favorite.