Rachael Ray Sells Her Hamptons Home for $3.25 Million — See Inside!

Rachael Ray is saying goodbye to her home in the Hamptons!

The celebrity chef and daytime talk show host, 51, has sold her Southampton estate for a cool $3.25 million, PEOPLE has learned.

In addition to Ray's listing agent, Angela Boyer Stump, Sotheby’s International Realty represented both sides of the deal.

Sitting on a little more than six acres of lush green lawns and gardens, the single-story residence was built in 1976 and offers three bedrooms and five bathrooms within its 3,000 square feet of living space.

The listing touts the property as an "elegant and sophisticated" space filled with natural light and numerous custom details.

The main residence features an open-concept living and dining area that leads to a gourmet kitchen, as well as three generous bedrooms each with its own ensuite bathroom.

Described as a "once in a lifetime dream home," the house also boasts a media area with access to the pool.

Outside, there is an oversized heated gunite pool surrounded by a blue stone patio and pergola. Perfect for entertaining, the pool house is complete with its own kitchenette and two full bathrooms.

In addition to the main home, the northern part of the property also has a one-room structure that can be used as a writer's cottage or studio space.

According to real estate records, the estate was last sold in 2008 for $2.1 million. The house was initially put on the market for $4.49 million in 2017, but dropped in price over the last few years as the property was re-listed several times.

In April, Ray opened the doors to her home in Lake Luzerne, New York, to show fans how she and husband John Cusimano have been spending their time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I drew this house on a piece of paper and decorated it before it was ever built,” she said in a home tour video.

The star of the property? A beautiful and cozy kitchen with wooden elements throughout — including a long farm table in front that Ray said is used mainly for prep work, an island made with butcher block and a massive pantry filled to the brim with cookware, spices and olive oils.