Rachael Leigh Cook Lists Storybook L.A. Home for $4.3M a Year After Divorce — See Inside!
Rachael Leigh Cook's house is all that!
The Josie and the Pussycats and She's All That star, 42, has just listed her fairytale-worthy Studio City, Calif. home for $4.25 million.
The 4,800 sq. ft. Tudor-style property has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a mix of modern essentials — the chef's kitchen and media room — and charming features, like winding outdoor pathways and a butler's pantry.
The listing comes almost exactly a year after Cook finalized her divorce from her husband of fifteen years, actor Daniel Gillies, in March 2021.
Property records show she has tried to both sell and rent the property in the past two years.
It was listed for sale in May 2020 for $4.785 million, then the price was reduced twice, before it was later listed for rent for $20,000 per month in October of that year, according to Zillow. It was taken off the market that same month.
Patrick Martin of Sotheby's International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage and Stephanie Vitacco of Keller Williams now hold the listing.
The half-timber home, which the listing describes as a "fully restored English Manor," includes a series of open living spaces and dining areas with a large kitchen and plenty of access to the outdoors, where buyers will find a landscape filled with mature trees and some fun, family-friendly features.
There's a custom-built children's playground, a large yard, a pool, an entertaining "grotto" with an outdoor fireplace, and a wooden bridge that leads to "wondrous areas of discovery," per the listing. The grounds also contain a separate guest house.
Inside, there's also a mud room and two office spaces on the first floor and upstairs, a primary suite with a unique walk-in closet with vaulted ceilings and a balcony overlooking the front yard.
Cook split from her ex-husband in June 2019, when the pair posted a joint statement sharing the news.
"With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the couple wrote. "This decision isn't one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come."
They share daughter Charlotte Easton, 8, and Theodore Vigo Sullivan, 6.
Cook revealed to PEOPLE that she was dating again a year after her split in September 2020 and had found love with a producer and high school swim coach.
"He's absolutely amazing," she said at the time "He's just one of the kindest, smartest, silliest, most incredibly wonderful humans you could ever want to meet. And I'm lucky that he is also tolerating me."
The pair went Instagram official in July 2021. "This Mann," Cook captioned the gallery of couple photos, a nod to her beau's name, Kevin Mann.