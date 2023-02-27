The Best Budget Foam Pillow We Tested Is 'Warm and Comforting' — and It's Even More Affordable Right Now

Did you know you spend more than one-third of your life asleep? Yes, that means in bed tucked under a blanket with your favorite pillow. Need an upgrade? Well, you're in luck because our pick for the best budget foam pillow is on sale at Amazon right now.

The PEOPLE Tested team tried 20 foam pillows and named the Qutool Cooling Bed Pillow the winner for the best budget, based on the quality of construction, temperature and airflow, comfort, durability, and value. The pillow has plenty of standout features, including a double-sided cover, shredded memory foam, and removable filling.

One side of the cover is made with cooling silk, which is great for hot sleepers, and the other is made with a blend of bamboo rayon and polyester, which provides a soft spot to rest your head.

One tester noted that there was a clear difference between the two sides of the pillow. "I love that it feels so refreshing, especially on the cooling side," they said. Our tester also added that the soft bamboo side felt "warm and comforting." Even though they needed to adjust the pillow to find the cool spot throughout the night, our tester didn't seem to mind. "I loved that if I got too warm, I have the option of flipping the pillow over."

Amazon

Buy It! Qutool Queen Cooling Bed Pillow, Pack of 2, $36.74 with coupon (orig. $48.99); amazon.com

And unlike other pillows in the same category, this budget option uses open-cell shredded gel memory foam which can be adjusted accordingly thanks to its zippered inner and outer cover. Our testers noted a slight odor at first upon opening, but the brand says that it will go away within a day or two if you let it air out before using it.

Still not convinced? We were even impressed with the pillow's reasonable price when it wasn't on sale, which makes this deal all the better. Prices vary by the count and size of the pillow you opt for, but a set of two queen-sized pillows are 25 percent off right now.

If you're in need of an affordable, comfortable pillow to rest your head on at night, the Qutool Cooling Bed Pillow is a great choice. Snag it while it's on sale at Amazon.

