Shoppers Credit This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket for Helping Them Sleep 8 Hours a Night — and It's on Sale

It's no secret that weighted blankets provide major health benefits that not only improve your quality of sleep, but they're also linked to reducing stress and anxiety, helping with insomnia, and boosting your mood. If you struggle to sleep through the night, a weighted blanket could help you fall asleep faster and sleep a little deeper.
If you're searching for a quality weighted blanket, check out Amazon's best-selling option for kids and adults. The Quility Weighted Blanket has garnered the approval of over 32,500 shoppers with some saying it feels like a "full-body hug." Another reviewer said that the blanket helped them "stay asleep through the night instead of tossing and turning." And right now, you can get it for 20 percent off, today only.
The weighted blanket has a seven-layer construction and is filled with microbeads to provide a light pressure and support deep sleep. The duvet insert is made from 100 percent cotton that's naturally cooling for the summer months, and it also comes with a machine-washable removable fleece cover to keep you toasty in the winter. Its quilted design is stitched with small squares to ensure even weight distribution, and it has eight duvet loops, so the insert won't slide around as you sleep.
You can choose from five different sizes and six colors to match your bedding. There's even an insert-only option if you don't want the fleece cover. The brand recommends choosing a weight that's about 10 to 12 percent of your body weight — the weights include 5, 7, 10, 12, 15, 20, 25, and 30 pounds.
Amazon shoppers are impressed with the blanket's breathable insert, even weight distribution, and cozy fleece cover. Moreover, most reviewers rave about their improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. One shopper said, "our quality of deep sleep has increased dramatically while utilizing it."
"It truly changed my life," a reviewer said. "I went from about three to four hours of restless sleep a night, and I was miserable. I had done some research on weighted blankets for insomnia, and thought it couldn't hurt to give this a try. I am beyond grateful that I did… It's been a month and I have slept the best I [have] in years, easily getting seven to eight hours of deep sleep almost every night."
Another shopper wrote, "I use a sleep score app to track and improve my sleep. The first night I used [the Quility blanket], I was so shocked that my score went way up. I woke up less during the night, and my deep sleep and REM are longer too. It's been one week and my high score has remained about the same (80-90 compared to 40-50 before). The cover is soft and soothing, and it feels very good. The beads seem to be distributed evenly throughout."
Restorative sleep is just a click away when you head to Amazon to get the best-selling weighted blanket (from an authorized seller) on sale for 20 percent off. The sale only runs for a few more hours, so be sure to add it to your shopping cart ASAP.
