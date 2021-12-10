Shoppers Credit This Best-Selling Weighted Blanket for Helping Them Sleep 8 Hours a Night — and It's on Sale

Another shopper wrote, "I use a sleep score app to track and improve my sleep. The first night I used [the Quility blanket], I was so shocked that my score went way up. I woke up less during the night, and my deep sleep and REM are longer too. It's been one week and my high score has remained about the same (80-90 compared to 40-50 before). The cover is soft and soothing, and it feels very good. The beads seem to be distributed evenly throughout."