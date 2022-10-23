Getting to sleep is easier said than done, especially for anyone experiencing stress or anxiety. If you've exhausted your sleep aid options — whether that's wearing an eye mask, journaling before bed, or using cooling sheets — then you might want to consider trying a weighted blanket, which can provide many health benefits.

Lucky for you, the Quility Store Weighted Blanket that thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about is on sale right now. Made from a soft cotton material, the blanket is filled with microbeads that evenly distribute gentle pressure to reduce tossing and turning while sleeping. The pressure can also help induce a comforting and soothing sensation similar to that of a hug, which many reviewers said helped them get "better sleep." It's also ideal for hot sleepers who benefit from temperature control and regulation at night.

The 60-inch by 80-inch blanket normally goes for $85, but right now there's a coupon for 30 percent off that brings the price down to $59. Just click it below the price and see the discount in your cart at checkout.

Shoppers have nothing but praise for this weighted blanket, which has racked up more than 36,200 five-star ratings from people who are not only buying multiple, but say they also make great gifts. One five-star reviewer said, "I bought one and had to buy another one for my husband because he wouldn't stop stealing mine."

Another shopper shared how it not only helped them sleep more soundly, but relieved some anxiety symptoms. "I am consistently warmer throughout the night without weird feverish dreams like you get with a heated blanket (my husband keeps the house freezing cold)." They added: "And it still helps with my anxiety and panic attacks to this day."

Available in 13 different sizes and weights, the weighted blanket comes in six colors, including navy, dark gray, gray, aqua, pink, and white — all of which you can get on sale with the coupon. We don't know when this deal ends, so add the Quility Store Weighted Blanket to your cart sooner rather than later.

