Queer Eye's Bobby Berk Reveals Which Home Design Trend He Thinks We'll Regret in 10 Years

Bobby Berk is not a fan of mauve.

In an exclusive video for Airbnb Plus, the Queer Eye star plays a game of rapid-fire 20 questions, where he admits the design trend he thinks we’ll regret in ten years is that shade of pinky purple, “just like we regretted it when they did it in the ’50s.”

Berk also dishes on his feelings about Venetian blinds (“they’re horrible!”) and Christmas lights, admitting that he doesn’t think it’s okay to use them indoors under any circumstances.

The Netflix show’s interior design expert also tells the home sharing company that his max number of throw pillows allowed on a surface is 50! Something his own L.A. apartment doesn’t totally disprove.

When asked how many indoor plants is considered too many, he throws a little playful shade at his co-star Antoni Porowski.

“If you ask Antoni, there is not a number of plants that are too many,” Berk says.

But despite giving a hard “no” to many of these design habits, when asked if you can “fix ugly,” he responds with a heartwarming answer.

“Ugly does not exist,” Berk says.