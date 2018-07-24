PHOTOS: Inside Queer Eye Designer Bobby Berk's 'Homey' and 'Welcoming' Downtown L.A. Loft

The home design expert gives PEOPLE a tour of his new space

Jessica Fecteau
July 24, 2018 08:00 AM
<p>After 15 years of living in New York City, <a href="https://people.com/home/queer-eye-bobby-berk-los-angeles-home-details/">the <em>Queer Eye</em> star</a>, 36, says that he and his husband, Dewey Do, a maxillofacial surgeon, &ldquo;are ready for that L.A. life!&rdquo; The open space&mdash;located in a 114-year-old former train station downtown&mdash;&rdquo;is huge to us,&rdquo; he adds. To make it feel like home, Berk focuses on masculine colors and muted tones&mdash;along with a lot of layers and textures.&nbsp;&ldquo;They&rsquo;re all coordinated to create a very homey and lush feeling,&#8221; he says.&nbsp;</p>
Bobby Berk's New L.A. Loft

Justin Coit
<p>The designer set up a corner nook of his bedroom for those days when he&#8217;s not on set or working with a personal client. &ldquo;I&rsquo;m constantly taking calls and responding to e-mails at home, and I find it best to have that little work space,&rdquo; Berk says. &ldquo;And then when you&rsquo;re not at that little space, it&rsquo;s not work anymore.&rdquo;</p>
Work Station

Justin Coit
<p>&#8220;I like the classic mid-century style and the small drawers with two-tone wood detail,&#8221; Berk says of this <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/corrigan-studio-dreketi-server-cstd7797.html">find from Wayfair</a>. &#8220;It&#8217;s a perfect piece to store our keys, chargers and mail.&#8221;&nbsp;</p>
Catch-All Cabinet 

Justin Coit
<p>&ldquo;To me, the one thing you should splurge on, if you only have a certain amount of money to spend, is your bed because you spend about 30 percent of your life in bed, and you should be comfortable, and you should wake up every day just feeling good,&rdquo; says Berk, who sleeps on a $3,500 king-size&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magniflex.com/northamerica/en/93-magnistretch">Magniflex MagniStretch</a>&nbsp;mattress. He also noted that thread count is &#8220;a marketing ploy.&#8221; &#8220;It&rsquo;s about the quality and length of the cotton fibers. If it feels good, it is good,&#8221; he says. &#8220;Don&rsquo;t get caught up in paying high prices for high thread count.&rdquo;</p>
Splurge Worthy

Justin Coit
