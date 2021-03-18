Walmart’s Queer Eye Home Collection Is the Closest Thing to a Makeover from the Fab Five

Small-apartment dwellers can create a cozy reading oasis with the help of the comfy Brayden Modern Accent Chair, or they can finally house and host guests with the multi-purpose Charis Upholstered Daybed with Storage Drawers and the compact Harper 3-Piece Pub Set. Meanwhile, the Farnsworth Mid-Century Fireplace TV Stand creates a hearth in your living room where there wasn't one previously — it can be used with heat on chilly nights or without to just set a calming ambiance.