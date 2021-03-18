Walmart’s Queer Eye Home Collection Is the Closest Thing to a Makeover from the Fab Five

It's been three years since Netflix revived and rebranded the classic Bravo show Queer Eye, and it's still making an impact. If you've yet to watch the heart-warming show, add it to your queue: The Fab Five, a.k.a. Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, and Tan France, spend each episode making over a deserving samaritan's life, which includes both a physical makeover and a lifestyle makeover. Now, everyone make over their homes thanks to Walmart's Queer Eye collection.
The show's mission is always to help people "be the best versions of themselves," and this home collection mirrors that sentiment. It's filled with sleek, sophisticated, and stylish furniture for your living room, dining room, bedroom, and home office — all at affordable prices. The simple styles resist trends and can easily blend into your personal aesthetic.
Shop the Queer Eye Home Collection
Small-apartment dwellers can create a cozy reading oasis with the help of the comfy Brayden Modern Accent Chair, or they can finally house and host guests with the multi-purpose Charis Upholstered Daybed with Storage Drawers and the compact Harper 3-Piece Pub Set. Meanwhile, the Farnsworth Mid-Century Fireplace TV Stand creates a hearth in your living room where there wasn't one previously — it can be used with heat on chilly nights or without to just set a calming ambiance.
If you're finally ready to commit to a work-from-home space, the top-rated Copley Writing Desk is on sale for $135. Don't forget to add Copley Mid-Century Bar Storage Cabinet to your virtual cart for post-work drinks.
Reinvent your home this spring with the Queer Eye collection at Walmart. Shop our 10 favorite pieces below.
