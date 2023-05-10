'Queen Charlotte' Crew Was Forbidden from Touching Beds in Historic Filming Locations, Plus More On-Set Secrets

Filming inside aristocratic estates came with a few very specific restrictions for the Bridgerton prequel, production designer David Ingram tells PEOPLE

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 12:49 PM
India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

This story contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte.

The cast and crew of Queen Charlotte followed many rules while filming inside some of England's most precious historic estates, but one in particular was especially pertinent to the spicy series.

For the first season of the Bridgerton prequel, now streaming on Netflix, the show runners shot at a number of important homes. Blenheim Palace became Buckingham House (the precursor to Buckingham Palace), where Queen Charlotte and King George live; Belton House became Kew Palace, George's reclusive hideaway; and Hampton Court reprised its role as St. James Palace.

But with access to these remarkable properties comes a slew of restrictions for the safety of the building and the priceless items within. And for a show associated with Bridgerton, special attention was paid to just how the show's many elaborate sex scenes would be handled, David Ingram, the Netflix prequel's production designer, tells PEOPLE.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"In a lot of these stately homes, you can't have the intimacy scenes in the beds. You can't touch the beds. You can't move the beds," explains Ingram, but "being a Bridgerton story, there's a lot of intimacy."

As a result, despite a majority of the show being filmed on location, many of the bedroom scenes had to be shot in reconstructions of the spaces at a nearby studio. "We were building bedroom scenes and back-of-the-house sets on the [sound]stage," says Ingram.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Matching the Sets

And it wasn't just the show's infamous intimacy that required extra care.

George's bedroom also had to be done on a set off site because, "We had to draw on the walls as he went a little bit mad with his obsession with Venus and astronomy," says Ingram. That of course wouldn't fly at the historic Belton House.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 105 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023
Nick Wall/Netflix

When the crew built George's bedroom set they had to perfectly match Belton's rich walnut paneling and other architectural features so that viewers wouldn't be aware of the change of location when scenes cut back and forth.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023es
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Subbing Locations

Access to Blenheim Palace was limited, so Ingram says they "cheat" many of the interior scenes set at Buckhingham with other interiors that allowed them a little more flexibility and time.

"We knew we wanted Blenheim [in the show], and it was like, 'What's the least amount that we can shoot there, so we can get the exposure of Blenheim and then cheat it on the stage?'" explains Ingram.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley in episode 103 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023
Nick Wall/Netflix

The Buckingham's orangery, for example, is actually part of Belton House. The crew even built George's beloved vegetable garden, which is supposed to be at Buckingham, on the grounds of Belton. "We really asked a lot of them. We were there for two and a half weeks running," says Ingram. "We were very lucky how supportive they were."

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023
Nick Wall/Netflix

Faking the Furniture

Anything of historical importance or great value that was already inside the homes had to be carefully removed or entirely avoided during filming. And because of George's habit of sweeping things off surfaces to make way for his queen, rather than use real antiques, most of the furniture featured was built for the show.

"Most of the time we do build from scratch. It means that we can make pieces lightweight and we can build them in a way that it protects the floors and it's being sensitive to these historical places," says Ingram.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 102 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Tracking Bridgerton Crossover

Queen Charlotte also features scenes set decades later during Bridgerton's timeline, with an older version of Charlotte, George and Lady Danbury, as well as Violet Bridgerton from the original series turning up.

Because of this, the crew for the sequel couldn't repurpose or alter any existing Bridgerton sets. And when shooting the older characters in Buckingham House, they had to match the original show's design — down to the tea service.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. (L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 101 of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023
Liam Daniel/Netflix

"We made sure that we used their dressing and all their props, their teacups and saucers," explains Ingram. "We had to stay very, very strict so we could intercut with contemporary Bridgerton. We had one of their people from their team that could tell us if we were correct."

One familiar Bridgerton fixture also makes it into Queen Charlotte in another way. The purple flowering vine that became a regular motif in the original show is also in the first episode of the new one. As eagle-eyed fans no doubt noticed: the plant Charlotte attempts to scale in order to jump over the garden wall ahead of her wedding is wisteria.

Related Articles
Comfort Spaces Coolmax Moisture Wicking Sheet Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Bed Sheets 'Really Work' — and They're on Sale for Just $22
Home Soft Good One-Off: Sleeping Pillow Deal
Shoppers Swear by These 'Luxurious' Pillows That Are 55% Off at Amazon Right Now
Heidi Klum Celebrity IOU
Heidi Klum Surprises Housekeeper of 17 Years with Emotional Home Makeover: 'She Always Has My Back' (Exclusive)
India Amarteifio attends Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" World Premiere Screening Event at Regency Village Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Queen Charlotte' Star India Amarteifio Talks Her Character's 'Reimagined' Natural Hair
Jackie Kennedy's Hamptons Home for Sale
Jackie Kennedy's Childhood Summer Home Hits the Market for $55 Million — See Inside!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos NYC Home
Kelly Ripa Shares a Glimpse of NYC Home's Luxe Foyer as She Greets Husband Mark Consuelos
Nate Berkus Home Sale TOUT
Amazon's Huge Sale on Nate Berkus Home Bedding, Blankets, and Pillows Means Prices Now Start at Just $18
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Amazon Just Dropped a Deal on This 'Very Powerful' Dyson Vacuum
Queen Charlotte. Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of Queen Charlotte. Cr. Nick Wall/Netflix © 2022; LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Arsema Thomas attends the Special Fan Screening and Garden Party for "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Queen Charlotte' 's Arsema Thomas on Her Breakout Role as Young Lady Danbury – Sex Scenes and All (Exclusive)
Yankee Candle Mother's Day Sale TOUT
More Than 400 Yankee Candles Are on Sale for Mother's Day — but Only for the Next 48 Hours
na
Christina Hall and Husband Josh Cook Outside 'Like We're Camping' Amid Kitchen Reno at Newport Beach Home
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte' Series? What the Cast and Creators Have Said
Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum
A Robot Vacuum Is the Mother's Day Gift She Really Wants, and This One from Shark Is 40% Off Right Now
Amazon Home Organizational Sale Tout
Amazon Has So Many Deals on Popular Home Organization Products Right Now, and Prices Start at $10
Aura Frame First-Person Review TOUT
My Mom Replaced Her Photo Albums with This Digital Picture Frame, and the Brand Is Having a Mother's Day Sale
Lepotec LED Motion Sensor Cabinet Light Tout
These 'Handy' Under-Cabinet Lights with 'Flawless' Motion Detection Are on Sale at Amazon