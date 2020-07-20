Amazon’s Best-Selling Projector Is Perfect for At-Home Movie Nights

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you’re running out of ideas to keep entertained at home during this period of social distancing, consider testing out some tried-and-true classics. Tie-dying is back by popular demand, embroidery kits are hot commodities, and movie projectors are selling like hotcakes. The latter is the perfect item to distract and delight all at once, and thanks to today’s technologies, this old-school electronic is now something that’s seriously easy to set up and use.

Take for instance Amazon’s best-selling projector, the QKK Mini model. It comes with its own 100-inch screen, an HDMI cord, and a remote, and it’s packed with high resolution and LED features that allow for pristine viewing, no matter where you use it. This projector has nearly 3,000 reviews and two-thirds of them come with perfect ratings because of how simple it is to use.

“I opened it and hooked it up and learned how to work it in five mins,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Take a chance and get this! I can’t wait to host movie nights in the backyard.”

Plus, it can connect to practically anything. The QKK projector comes with a plug that can fit in USB, SD, HDMI, AV, and VGA connectors, so getting your favorite movie or show up on the big screen takes no time. If you don’t have those, no worries, you can use media players like Fire Sticks, Rokus, PlayStations, and more to connect everything from video games to musicals at your fingertips. Imagine watching Hamilton on that huge screen — it’s what the Founding Fathers would have wanted.

Shoppers say the lightweight projector makes a huge difference with all the time spent at home. It’s a safe activity that can get everyone at home involved without putting forth a bunch of effort.

“This was the best buy. Being quarantined has been challenging. We used to go to the movies almost every weekend,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It's been a hit. Everyone would rather watch a movie outside instead of in.”

Below, shop this easy-to-use projector and screen for $140 and get the movie nights started at your home — just don’t forget the popcorn and M&Ms.

Image zoom Amazon