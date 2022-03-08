This Steam Mop 'Blasts' Away Dirt, According to Shoppers, and It's 41% Off Right Now

Another shopper shared that they "never thought I would look forward to cleaning my floors." Normally they would hire a cleaning service, but due to quarantine restrictions, they were required to take on the task themselves. Now they use the steam cleaner at least once a day, explaining that "the high pressure just blasts the dirt out of the grout" and noting that "my bathroom floor looks like new." After finishing cleaning, they also shared: "I didn't realize how dirty my floors were until I looked at the mop pad."