This Steam Mop 'Blasts' Away Dirt, According to Shoppers, and It's 41% Off Right Now
If you've been trying to clean that one sticky spot in the kitchen — to no avail — it's likely you've been using the wrong tool. Rather than get on your hands and knees with a sponge, all you'll need is a handy steam mop.
A great place to start is the best-selling PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop which is currently on sale at Amazon thanks to double discounts. The steam mop is designed to clean just about every surface, including tile and hardwood floors, glass, sealed stone, stainless steel, and sealed grout. To use the device, simply fill the 340-milliliter tank with tap water and wait 30 seconds for it to heat up. Once it's ready to go, select one of three modes, hit the trigger button to release steam, and watch as dirt is effortlessly wiped away.
The steam mop can also be used as a handheld steam cleaner, carpet cleaner, garment steamer, and mirror cleaner, complete with several accessories that can be attached to the device including a window squeegee, straight nozzle, mop cleaning pads, nylon brushes, and bent nozzle. The steam mop is light and easy to maneuver, providing you with up to 25 minutes of steaming at a time.
Buy It! PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop, $64.97 with coupon (orig. $109.99); amazon.com
More than 21,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, calling it a "miracle worker" and saying it leaves the floors "spotless." One user even said: "Cleaning my floors is no longer a dreaded chore."
Another shopper shared that they "never thought I would look forward to cleaning my floors." Normally they would hire a cleaning service, but due to quarantine restrictions, they were required to take on the task themselves. Now they use the steam cleaner at least once a day, explaining that "the high pressure just blasts the dirt out of the grout" and noting that "my bathroom floor looks like new." After finishing cleaning, they also shared: "I didn't realize how dirty my floors were until I looked at the mop pad."
Head to Amazon and shop the PurSteam 10-in-1 Steam Mop for just $65 before this deal disappears for good.
- This Steam Mop 'Blasts' Away Dirt, According to Shoppers, and It's 41% Off Right Now
- Hailey Bieber Put Her Own Spin on This Sexy Dress Trend That's Perfect for Spring
- Jessica Alba Just Gave a Big Shout-Out to This Ethical Handbag Line for Women's History Month
- Sale Alert! This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Deeply Discounted for 24 Hours Only