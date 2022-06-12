This Top-Rated Iron with 20,000+ Perfect Ratings 'Clears Wrinkles with One Pass' — and It's 33% Off
Pulling out a pair of pants you were planning on wearing tonight only to discover they're littered with wrinkles is hardly the way to start off any kind of outing. Rather than have to rework your wardrobe — or worse, wear the aforementioned wrinkly pants — simply invest in the top-rated PurSteam Iron, which is currently on sale at Amazon.
The bestselling iron is affixed with a stainless steel soleplate that's durable and scratch-resistant. It also guarantees an unparalleled glide across materials, meaning it's not difficult to move the device, allowing you to effortlessly steam and iron wrinkled clothes.
Depending on what kind of fabric you're ironing, you can select the appropriate steam output and temperature so you won't burn or singe your clothes. Plus, the iron automatically provides you with the perfect temperature settings for a number of fabrics, including cotton, wool, silk, linen, polyester, and nylon.
Thanks to a set of safety features, you can use the iron without worrying about accidents. A new anti-drip feature prevents water from leaking out when the iron is not in use, and it's designed with a three-way shut-off system, which automatically turns the device off after it's remained motionless for more than 30 seconds.
Buy It! PurSteam Iron, $39.97 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
The device is the number one bestseller in its category, and for good reason: It's earned over 20,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it the "Cadillac of steam irons" that "clears wrinkles with one pass." One user said, "It was very effective for smoothing tough wrinkles," while another shared: "I do all the ironing in the house for everyone. Not to brag but they all look very professional when headed to work now."
A third user explained that "ironing has never been this easy." They added, "The iron was easy to set up and the motion unbelievably smooth." Plus, they shared, "Ironing is not one of my favorite things to do, but this iron made it simple, easy, and, to my surprise, fun!"
Head to Amazon to get the PurSteam Iron while it's just $40.
