Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are Transforming Their Old Couches with This 'Protective' Quilted Sofa Cover, and It's on Sale It comes in 21 colors and has more than 29,000 perfect ratings By Isabel Calkins Mata Isabel Calkins Mata Instagram Twitter Isabel Calkins Mata is a writer, brand marketer, and content strategist with seven years of experience writing about lifestyle, wellness, and beauty. She has been published in Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Elle, Nylon, Southern Living, and other national publications. She is passionate about fighting the stigma of mental illness and regularly reports on the topics of health, wellness, lifestyle, beauty and sex. She is originally from Rochester, NY and is a proud alumni of New York University's School of Global Liberal Studies. She currently lives in Seattle, WA with her husband Richard and their three cats. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon For many, the start of fall means spending more cozy days inside and the inevitable change in weather that replaces sunny days, with rain, gray skies, and gasp, maybe even snow. And for those with furry pets, this season makes it especially difficult to keep your home and furniture clean and cozy between muddy paws and dripping boots. Unless you have the Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover from Amazon to protect one of the most essential items in your home, the couch, from anything this season throws at you. Plus, it's currently on sale with prices starting at just $27. With more than 29,000 five-star ratings, the sofa cover is designed to protect your couch from dirt, stains, and grime because of its tear-resistant microfiber fabric, made with a polyester composition. Its durable fabric features three layers of thick poly foam for ultimate comfort and coverage. While most sofa covers slip, slide, and move after constant use, this option isn't one to budge. Thanks to built-in non-slip foam anchors and elastic straps, there is no amount of movement that this slipcover can't handle. It's available in 21 different colors and has a reversible design, which makes it easy to change up the look of your couch without much hassle. Amazon Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $26.63 with coupon (orig. $26.59); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The Purefit couch cover is made to fit a variety of sofa sizes too, with a seat width up to 66 inches. And it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for. Shoppers are nothing but impressed with the quality, too. As one five-star reviewer shared, "Not only they look beautiful, but they're cushioned, they keep any spills away, and they hold onto the furniture because of their straps." An additional shopper said their couch often deals with spills and messes courtesy of their kids and pets, but because of this "solid sofa cover," their couch has "come through, unscathed." They added, "This is a good choice — attractive, durable, functional, and... protective." Right now, you can snag the Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover while it's on sale for less than $30. Amazon Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $29.59 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $27.35 with coupon (orig. $26.59); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.