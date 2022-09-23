Shoppers Are Transforming Their Old Couches with This 'Protective' Quilted Sofa Cover, and It's on Sale

For many, the start of fall means spending more cozy days inside and the inevitable change in weather that replaces sunny days, with rain, gray skies, and gasp, maybe even snow. And for those with furry pets, this season makes it especially difficult to keep your home and furniture clean and cozy between muddy paws and dripping boots.

Unless you have the Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover from Amazon to protect one of the most essential items in your home, the couch, from anything this season throws at you. Plus, it's currently on sale with prices starting at just $27.

With more than 29,000 five-star ratings, the sofa cover is designed to protect your couch from dirt, stains, and grime because of its tear-resistant microfiber fabric, made with a polyester composition. Its durable fabric features three layers of thick poly foam for ultimate comfort and coverage.

While most sofa covers slip, slide, and move after constant use, this option isn't one to budge. Thanks to built-in non-slip foam anchors and elastic straps, there is no amount of movement that this slipcover can't handle. It's available in 21 different colors and has a reversible design, which makes it easy to change up the look of your couch without much hassle.

Amazon

Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $26.63 with coupon (orig. $26.59); amazon.com

The Purefit couch cover is made to fit a variety of sofa sizes too, with a seat width up to 66 inches. And it's machine washable, so it's easy to care for. Shoppers are nothing but impressed with the quality, too. As one five-star reviewer shared, "Not only they look beautiful, but they're cushioned, they keep any spills away, and they hold onto the furniture because of their straps."

An additional shopper said their couch often deals with spills and messes courtesy of their kids and pets, but because of this "solid sofa cover," their couch has "come through, unscathed." They added, "This is a good choice — attractive, durable, functional, and... protective."

Right now, you can snag the Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover while it's on sale for less than $30.

Amazon

Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $29.59 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Purefit Reversible Quilted Sofa Cover, $27.35 with coupon (orig. $26.59); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.