The Down Bed Pillows That Shoppers Call 'Luxurious' Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Between breathable sheets and plush comforters, there are plenty of upgrades to make your bed as cozy as possible. And if your pillows have been feeling flat lately, we suggest heading to Amazon to replace them.

Amazon is offering up to 36 percent off the Puredown Goose Down Bed Pillows, which are backed by thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. Ideal for back, side, and stomach sleepers, the popular bed pillows are stuffed with five percent goose down and a 95 percent goose feather blend designed to provide medium support. And they're encased in cotton covers that are soft to the touch. The pillows also have gusset sides, which help them keep their shape.

Another big draw? Keeping them clean is a breeze, as they're machine washable and dryer safe. For the best results, the brand recommends washing them on a gentle cycle and tumble drying them on low settings.

The set of two pillows is currently available in sizes standard to king, with pricing varied by the size you opt for. Right now, the standard pillows are on sale for $45, which comes out to under $23 apiece.

Before you complete your bed with the pillows, take them out of the plastic bag and fluff them up. The brand notes that it will take at least 30 minutes for the pillow to expand to its plush shape.

The pillows have racked up more than 11,200 five-star ratings from customers who call them "luxurious" and "comfortable." Some appreciate the "soft and thick" covers that have "good stitching," with at least one reviewer saying the "feathers never poke out of the fabric."

Another shopper raved, "I've probably purchased about 50 pillows over my lifetime, and these are the best so far." They also added, "Now I look forward to going to bed and getting a better night's sleep."

