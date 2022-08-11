Shoppers Love Bringing This Air Purifier with Them on the Go — and It's on Sale at Amazon

It has a True HEPA filter that effectively targets airborne allergens

By Sarah Toscano
Published on August 11, 2022 01:00 AM

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Photo: Amazon

If you're looking to bring cleaner air to your home, consider an air purifier, as these devices work to remove particles from the air that can be harmful and irritable to breathe in on a day-to-day basis, such as pollen and dust. And you can find one that is easily portable and a customer favorite that happens to be on sale right now.

The Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier relies on a two-stage filtration system that includes a True HEPA filter and activated carbon pre-filter. The activated carbon filter helps remove odors and smoke from the air, while the True HEPA filter removes 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.03 microns in size, such as dust, pollen, and pet dander.

Plus, it's currently 20 percent off at Amazon, and you can score an additional $5 off when you apply the coupon, bringing the price to just $35.

Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier
Amazon

Buy It! Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

If you struggle with allergies or asthma, a True HEPA filter's ability to mitigate airborne allergens from a given space can be especially helpful. A shopper who brought the air purifier into their office noted, "Normally I wake up the day after being in the office, having breathing and allergy issues but not with this." Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I have allergies and this makes the air around me feel much cleaner after just a few minutes."

Keep in mind that when buying an air purifier, one of the main things you want to look for as a performance indicator is a True HEPA filter, and you want to be wary of models described as having "HEPA-type filters" since they're liable to not clean your air as well.

Aside from being effective, this air purifier is also super convenient. It weighs less than a pound, measures 8.5 inches x 3.3 inches x 2.7 inches, and can be situated upright or on its side. Plus, it can run for up to 12 hours and is rechargeable, and it comes with the USB cable needed for charging. Its portable design has been praised by customers, as one five-star reviewer shared, "It's easy to use in the car, on an airplane, next to the bed in a hotel, and even at my coffee shop!"

The air purifier's overall unobtrusive appearance means it won't be an eyesore wherever you decide to place it, but, even so, it's available in black, blue, blush, starlight blue, and white, so you can pick the color that best matches your style. Customers also love its quiet operation. One shopper claimed, "It is so quiet, that I often hold it to my face to feel the air or look to see the light to make sure that it is still running," while another said it's "quiet even at the high setting."

If you're looking to breathe in cleaner air, get the inconspicuous and effective Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Portable Air Purifier while it's on sale for $35 at Amazon.

