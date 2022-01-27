These Goose-Feather Pillows Are 'Heavenly'— and They're on Sale for Less Than $50

"Love these pillows," one five-star reviewer shared. "I finally replaced my sad, deflated down bed pillows, one of which was actually from childhood! Why did I wait so long?! What a difference these pillows make. They plump up to full capacity with just one or two middle-of-the-night fluffs. Full support, yet malleable so you can shape it to your liking — perfect for a side sleeper like myself." They added, "You really can't ask more from a pillow. Heavenly."