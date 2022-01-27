These Goose-Feather Pillows Are 'Heavenly'— and They're on Sale for Less Than $50
A set of bed pillows can do more than just provide comfort. In fact, with the right kind, you'll not only get a good night's sleep, but also notice relief from any neck or back pain you may suffer from.
If you're looking for a good option, try the Pure Down Gusseted Bed Hotel Collection Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon. The pillows are stuffed with a mix of goose feathers and down, crafting a pillow that's wonderfully soft, supportive, and plush. Made from 100 percent cotton, the pillow's cover is breathable and soft, plus the sturdy lining prevents any feathers from leaking out. Shoppers can choose from several sizes, including standard, queen, and king.
The gusset along the side of each pillow offers excellent neck support and helps the spine stay aligned. Any kind of sleeper will find comfort in these pillows, whether you sleep on your back, stomach, or side. And when it's time to wash the pillows, simply toss them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.
Buy It! Pure Down Gusseted Bed Hotel Collection Pillows, $48.44 (orig. $57.99); amazon.com
Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers have given these bed pillows a five-star rating, with many noting they're like "sleeping on a cloud," and others mentioning that they "relieved neck pain." One shopper even wrote: "These pillows mold to my shape and I wake up pain free!"
"Love these pillows," one five-star reviewer shared. "I finally replaced my sad, deflated down bed pillows, one of which was actually from childhood! Why did I wait so long?! What a difference these pillows make. They plump up to full capacity with just one or two middle-of-the-night fluffs. Full support, yet malleable so you can shape it to your liking — perfect for a side sleeper like myself." They added, "You really can't ask more from a pillow. Heavenly."
"I am pleased to report my neck pain is decreasing and my back is relaxing finally," another user wrote. "After a long year of trying to sleep with cheap pillows, I splurged on these. I am glad I bought these. They have a dual quality of offering support and ease at the same time." They added, "I slept on them the first night and experienced relief from neck pain."
Head to Amazon and shop the Pure Down Gusseted Bed Hotel Collection Pillows for as low as $49 while this deal lasts.
