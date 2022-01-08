Amazon Shoppers Are 'Impressed' by How Much Dirt This Robot Vacuum Picks Up — and It's Only $85
Although brand-favorite vacuum cleaners can often cost a few hundred dollars, you don't need to spend a ton of money to snag a device that's guaranteed to pick up all the dirt and dust littered around the house. In fact, right now you can order the highly reviewed Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner for under $100 at Amazon.
The robot vacuum cleaner does all the basics without relying on any complicated bells and whistles. To use it, simply press the button at the top of the machine, and watch as a set of dual rotating brushes work in tandem to grab dust along the walls and edges, along with dirt embedded into tile, hardwood floors, and carpet.
Thanks to its slim profile, the robot easily glides under big pieces of furniture without getting stuck; plus, a set of sensors prevent it from accidentally tumbling down a flight of stairs and bumping into obstacles. The vacuum is outfitted with an air filter that traps fine dust and particles and a dust bin that holds up to 0.2 liters of dirt at a time.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers gave the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many raving about how well it works. One user wrote: "I can tell it's doing an amazing job keeping my apartment clean," and another said: "I was impressed at how much unseen dirt it picked up!"
One five-star reviewer called it the "best purchase I ever made," adding, "It saves me so much time during the week, and the price is unbeatable." And although they were "skeptical" about the low price, they were "pleasantly surprised" by how well it worked. "After a week, it had learned the layout of the house and gets the job done efficiently. I love this vacuum so so so much. Buy it."
Another shopper said: "I absolutely love my Pure Clean vacuum. My whole first level is hardwood floors, and prior to purchasing this vacuum, I was constantly sweeping; I no longer have to do that." Plus, they were amazed by how much dirt it picked up. "I was so surprised, I didn't even realize how dirty my floors were until I emptied the filter."
Head to Amazon to shop the Pure Clean Robot Vacuum Cleaner for under $100 while this deal lasts.
