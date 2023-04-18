This $7 Putty-Like Cleaning Gel Snatches Dust and Debris from Cars, Keyboards, and Other 'Hard-to-Reach' Places

“The way it grabs onto the dust and tiny particles that get trapped in all the little crevices and vents throughout any vehicle is just amazing”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Cleaning Gel Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

While vacuuming floors and scrubbing tiles might be the more obvious tasks on your spring cleaning to-do list, don't let the unattended nooks and crannies fall by the wayside. Car dashboards, computer keyboards, and so many other surfaces that we come into contact with on a daily basis can harbor yucky dust and debris. Luckily, there's an easy-to-use product that can reach the hidden grime with no problem.

The Puldiki Cleaning Gel is a great tool to keep on hand for quick cleaning jobs. It's racked up more than 36,000 perfect ratings at Amazon and earned the best-seller status in its category (even compared to other cleaning gels!). And right now, you can snag a tub on sale for just $7.

The gel has the consistency of a sticky putty, making it easy to handle and effective at snatching mini messes like dust, dirt, and crumbs. It molds into tight quarters like a dream, which makes it ideal for cleaning things like car cup holders, air vents, and electronic buttons. Plus, it eliminates the need to lug a vacuum into your car or use wasteful dust cloths for small cleaning jobs.

Cleaning Gel
Amazon

Buy It! Puldiki Dust Cleaning Gel, $6.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

In fact, the cleaning gel is entirely reusable: Just choose the amount you'd like to use for your particular task, knead it into the mess, then toss it back into the plastic container for later use. There's also no need to wash it in between uses; you'll know it's run its course once it's completely black from all of the gunk it's collected. According to the brand, the gel is best kept in a cool, dry place, since its material can freeze in extremely cold temperatures and melt in particularly hot ones.

With all of its easy functionality, it's no wonder the cleaning gel has earned high praise at Amazon. One shopper said it "makes hard-to-reach places much easier to get to." Similarly, another reviewer used it to clean a variety of devices, including "computer keyboards, phone buttons, TV remotes, and calculators." However, the brand advises using light pressure when using the cleaning putty on mechanical devices, just to be sure it doesn't stick too much.

A third person raved: "The way it grabs onto the dust and tiny particles that get trapped in all the little crevices and vents throughout any vehicle is just amazing!"

Do your spring cleaning to-do list a favor by adding the Puldiki Dust Cleaning Gel to your cart. Hurry while it's marked down to $7!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Target's Car Seat Trade-In + What to Buy With Your Discount Tout
Target Is Letting Parents Recycle Old Car Seats for Savings on Brand New Baby Gear — Here's How to Cash In
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Stocking Up on This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress While It's on Sale for $12
Related Articles
BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum Tout
We've Tested Tons of Vacuum Cleaners — and the Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Is on Sale for Under $100
ToLife Air Purifier Tout
This $200 Air Purifier That Shoppers Call Their 'Dream Machine' Is Just $43 at Amazon
Magnolia Sale (Collage Style) TOUT
Magnolia's Sitewide Sale Has Deals Starting at $16 — but Only for the Next 24 Hours
Prepworks Deli ProKeeper Air Tight Silicone Sealed Food Storage Container Tout
This Food Storage Container That Keeps Deli Meat Fresh for Longer Has 10,700 Five-Star Ratings, and It's on Sale
HOOMQING Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack Tout
Amazon Shoppers Are Sleeping Better with These Pillows That Stay 'Cool to the Touch,' and They're Just $20
Whitney Home Textile Cooling Sheet Set Tout
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Cooling Bed Sheets Are as Little as $24 at Amazon
Bedsure Hotel Luxury Sheets
These 'Shockingly Fabulous' Bed Sheets That Are 'Cooling and Comfy' Are as Little as $18 at Amazon
HYLEORY Queen Mattress Pad Quilted Fitted Mattress Protector Cooling Pillow Top Mattress Cover
This Mattress Topper That's Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud' Is Just $25 at Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon
Best Deals This Month
The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April
Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack  — and It's 57% Off at Amazon
AMAZON TONS OF PATIO FURNITURE TOUT
Amazon Is Packed with Tons of Patio Furniture Discounts This Weekend — Including a Dining Set for $235 Less
PEGOVO Hand Held Vacuum Tout
This Handheld Vacuum That's 'Perfect for Quick Touch-Ups' Is 43% Off at Amazon
Outdoor Furniture Sale Tout
The 10 Best Outdoor Furniture Deals You Can Score Online Right Now — Up to 66% Off
Spring Decor Under $30 Tout
Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30
TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon