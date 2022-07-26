Shoppers Are 'Doubling' Their Under-Sink Storage Capacity with This Clever Sliding Organizer, and It's on Sale

The two-tier storage unit features two large baskets of different sizes, the bottom of which has handles and slides out to give you easy access to all your products. Each basket can fit a dozen or so items each (depending on the size of the products), and they both have high sides to prevent those items from falling out or toppling over. All you have to do is place the plastic organizer under the sink in your bathroom and fill it with everything from hair products to medicines, or install it in the kitchen to keep all your cleaning solutions and products in one place.