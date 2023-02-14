This Steam Cleaner Lets Shoppers Clean the Bathroom in 'Less Than 10 Minutes,' and It's 68% Off at Amazon

If you've noticed stains across your home — but haven't quite figured out how to remove them — you're likely in need of a powerful cleaning device. And while you may be imagining a bulky device that's guaranteed to take up room, we're talking about a compact steam cleaner.

And right now, you can snag the Puetz Golf Multi-Surface Natural Steam Cleaner on sale with double discounts at Amazon. To use the steam cleaner, simply fill the tank with water (it'll hold up to 350 milliliters of water at a time), then watch as within a few minutes it will heat up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, just direct the pressurized hot steam over any surface, including ceramic, marble, and sealed hardwood, and watch as it instantly removes stains, grime, and dirt.

This steam cleaner can also be used on above-the-ground surfaces as well, including sinks, stoves, windows, car interiors, toys, and upholstered items like furniture. It even comes with a number of accessories, including four round brushes, an upholstery tool, a funnel, bent and jet nozzles, and a window cleaning tool. Plus, since it's so lightweight, you can easily carry it around the house.

Over 2,000 Amazon shoppers have found success with this steam cleaner, with users noting that they're able to remove "hard water stains" from the shower and adding that it "works like magic." One reviewer wrote, "I just cleaned my entire bathroom in less than 10 minutes," while another said: "I was able to deep clean all the cracks and crevices with ease."

A third shopper explained that they purchased the steam cleaner to "reach places around the sink and corners of the bathroom," as well as use it on the vinyl floor. "I couldn't believe the difference in how the floor felt before and after," they wrote, adding that it provides a "great clean."

