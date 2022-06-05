This Steam Cleaner Is a 'Must Have' to Remove the 'Toughest Stains,' and It's on Sale for $45 at Amazon
If you've noticed that there are stubborn stains littering the kitchen floor and bathroom, you're going to need to elevate your cleaning supplies. Rather than rely on a simple mop, look to the Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner — and it's currently on sale at Amazon.
Thanks to this steam cleaner, you'll be able to effortlessly blast away dirt with the press of a button. To use it, just fill the 350-milliliter tank with water, wait three to five minutes for it to heat up, and then you can get to work blasting hot steam. Aim the hot steam on a number of floor surfaces, including ceramic, vinyl, laminate, granite, marble, and sealed hardwood, and it can also be used on sinks, kitchen appliances, windows, the shower, car exteriors, and even toys and fabrics.
The handheld design and nominal weight makes the steam cleaner easy to carry around. It has a 9.8-foot power cord, giving you plenty of leeway to move around the house. The device also comes with a 12-piece accessory kit, including a slew of brushes and nozzles, allowing you to target specific areas around the house.
Buy It! Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner, $45.04 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given the steam cleaner a five-star rating, with many noting that it "blasts all the hidden dirt right to the surface" and is a "must-have" to help you get rid of the "toughest stains." One reviewer said, "We tried just about everything under the sun but nothing worked until we got this steamer," while another shared: "The heat from the steam is superior for getting out stains that have been there for a long time."
A third shopper explained that they love this steamer, noting. "I had some old rust on my dishwasher that came off with no scrubbing." They also added, "My sister borrowed it, just to try it a month ago, and now she won't answer my calls."
Head to Amazon to get the Puetz Golf Handheld Steam Cleaner while it's just $45.
