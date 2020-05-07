PSA: You Can Save Up to $1,500 on Mattresses Right Now at Wayfair

In case you missed it, Wayfair has been slashing price tags left and right on many home essentials. Right now, the retailer is offering up to 70 percent off on bed and bath goodies — including mattresses.

Here are six mattresses you can shop at on sale from Wayfair right now:

Over 90 mattresses are marked down at Wayfair from brands like Sealy and Serta, as well as its in-house label, Wayfair Sleep. While you can usually expect to save a couple hundred dollars during mattress sales, you’ll actually find markdowns over $1,000 off during this Wayfair event. You can snag this cooling memory-foam mattress from Beautyrest in a California king size for $620 — that’s over $1,500 off from its original price (yes, seriously).

“This mattress is beyond what I expected in quality and comfort,” one shopper wrote. “I am very sensitive to chemicals and such — there was zero odor. And the comfort… Ahhhhhhhmazing! I give this product five stars because of cost/value, packing/shipping, comfort/quality. I could not be happier.”

Buy It! ComforPedic Loft Gel Memory Foam Mattress, $389.99–$619.99 (orig. $1,299–$2,199); wayfair.com

If you’re on a tight budget, you’ll even find mattresses for under $200, like this popular option from Wayfair Sleep. The memory foam mattress has over 23,000 five-star reviews from shoppers that say it’s “unbelievably soft and comfortable,” and prices start at just $167.

Buy It! Wayfair Sleep 10-inch Memory Foam Mattress, $166.99–$324.99 (orig. $299.99–$457.99); wayfair.com

The best part? Wayfair’s mattress sale is going on until May 20, so you have plenty of time to make a decision. Happy saving!