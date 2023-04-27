This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home

I'll be honest: There are times when I just don't want to pull out my Electrolux vacuum cleaner, unwind the cord, and plug it into an outlet — only to handle a small yet annoying task, like sucking up crumbs on my light wood floors or sand tracked in from the beach. And there were definitely moments when that dirt would just sit there until later.

But that's the old me — long before I introduced my first cordless vacuum into the family. Now, I'm happy to report that the Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner delivers everyday convenience cleaning. I've been using this vacuum for a month now, and I find myself reaching for it daily for quick cleanups all over my house. This is especially ideal for my husband and me, since we have a three-year-old cat who sheds as the weather warms up.

When I started vacuuming my bedroom carpet, the first thing I noticed was that the roller brush shines out a bright green light, illuminating small particles that are invisible to the naked eye. I love this feature because I can actually see all the lint, dust, and cat hair under my couch and bed — and now I never miss a speck.

This stick vacuum is a little over four pounds, making it easy to carry from room to room. With a whopping 33,000 pascals of suction power, it picks up dirt, debris, and hair from my carpets, hardwood floors, and rugs, and it gets it all up in one pass! The cordless device is designed with swivel steering, effortlessly gliding around my bulky furniture and other objects without missing a step and allowing me to clean those hard-to-reach places.

The easy-to-use device offers a touchscreen display, giving users control of suction levels, plus it displays the battery level. The 60-minute battery run time allows me to clean my entire home, and thanks to the 1.2-liter dust capacity I don't have to empty the dirt until I'm done cleaning. Personally, I'm obsessed with the max cleaning mode, because in just a few seconds it sucks up my cat's wood pellet litter that he likes to kick around my thick carpet.

The cordless vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter, so I'm able to trap dust and allergens while I clean. It can also be converted into a handheld device which makes it easy for me to get into the nooks and crannies of my home, like underneath the bed and in tight corners. It's so easy for me to snap on the included dust brush or crevice tool. My fur baby enjoys sleeping on my bed at night, so I like to use the crevice tool to get his hairs off of my comforter.

Although this stick vacuum is fairly new to Amazon, there are already hundreds of shoppers who have given it a five-star rating. One customer wrote: "I recently purchased this vacuum cleaner for my home, and I have been impressed with its performance," then also added, "I highly recommend this vacuum cleaner to anyone who wants a powerful, convenient, and user-friendly cleaning solution."

Another satisfied user noted, "Good purchase with no regrets. This is an affordable cordless stick vacuum that has great suction." Plus, they appreciated that it can transfer from hard floors to carpets with "no problem at all."

Head to Amazon now and snap up the Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it has not one, but two discounts, since there's an on-page coupon for additional savings.

