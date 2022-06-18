This On-Sale Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is 'Lightweight' and Powerful, According to Shoppers

There are multiple brush heads you can switch out as needed, and the vacuum is compatible with separate pet brush heads, too, if you need extra help getting hair and dust out of trickier spots around your home. Even more, the multi-stage filtration system both captures particles released during the cleaning process and seals them tightly and there's a bright LED light on the head for clearer vision as you're getting to work. Plus, the removable battery can run for up to 60 minutes straight.