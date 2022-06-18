This On-Sale Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is 'Lightweight' and Powerful, According to Shoppers
Unless you're Mary Poppins, cleaning your home is rarely an enjoyable task — but having the right supplies at your disposal can make it way more satisfying. Especially when you're armed with a cordless vacuum that allows you to easily suck up dirt from all over your home.
Take the Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, for instance; a powerful and long-lasting device with tons of helpful features and accessories, it's a tool so good, it'll actually make you want to tidy up. Even better? It's on sale right now for $179 thanks to a coupon.
The vacuum cleaner has won raves from hundreds of Amazon shoppers for its strong suction, versatile use, and extra-long runtime. It has three adjustable suction power levels to easily remove dust and debris, and the device works just as effectively on carpets and stairs as it does on hardwood floors and car seats.
There are multiple brush heads you can switch out as needed, and the vacuum is compatible with separate pet brush heads, too, if you need extra help getting hair and dust out of trickier spots around your home. Even more, the multi-stage filtration system both captures particles released during the cleaning process and seals them tightly and there's a bright LED light on the head for clearer vision as you're getting to work. Plus, the removable battery can run for up to 60 minutes straight.
That's all not even mentioning the smart side of the vacuum, as you can sync it up with the Proscenic app through Bluetooth and see cleaning reports, check battery levels, use customer service, and more. With that kind of support, you'll always be one step ahead of the vacuum and catch any problems before they even arise.
"This vacuum is super lightweight, one of the lightest I've [ever] owned," said a five-star reviewer, who also praised its "high suction rate" and easy clean-up process. Another shopper boasted that they were able to clean their whole apartment on just one charge and navigate around furniture with ease. They wrote, "it really is so much easier and nicer to use than the heavy plug-in [vacuums.]"
Now marked down to $179, $80 off its full price, it's hard to resist picking up the device. Add the Proscenic cordless vacuum to your cart and start to give your home the level of cleaning it deserves.
