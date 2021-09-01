Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is a Great 'Alternative to a Dyson' — and It's on Sale
The most frustrating part about lugging out the upright vacuum cleaner is its weight. Most of the time, those big, hulking vacuums are unbearably heavy and a bona fide pain to carry around the house. Stick vacuums, on the other hand, are refreshingly lightweight, which can make vacuuming feel like less of a chore.
Consider the Proscenic P11 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum, which is currently on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Built with a strong brushless motor, the vacuum boasts a suction power of up to 25,000 pascals to grab everything from pet hair to dirt. A four-stage HEPA filter picks up fine particles and allergens to make it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, the entire thing can be controlled via the built-in touch screen, allowing you to change the cleaning mode and view the battery level at all times.
The stick vacuum can also be converted into a handheld vacuum, with the body weighing in at just under 4 pounds. Snap on one of its three attachments — including a mini brush, round brush, and crevice tool — to clean small spills, curtains, and upholstery. In handheld mode, the vacuum is also the perfect size for cleaning a car.
Over 1,200 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, calling it the "best cordless vacuum cleaner" and an "alternative to expensive Dyson." Former Dyson owners are impressed with the machine, with one writing, "We previously had the Dyson V10 and this one is just much better."
"The right vacuum can change your life. This is it!" one five-star reviewer shares. "I've [had] nothing but joy having had it for two weeks. I have restricted mobility issues and use it every day, It's that lightweight and satisfying to use — clean up is a breeze. It's so light I can easily lift the unit above my head to get dust webs off the ceiling... This is the closest thing to actual magic you can purchase on Amazon."
"This cordless vacuum has been perfect for cleaning all of the different floor surfaces in my house. It is very versatile and can be used on hardwood floors, linoleum, and carpet," another shopper says, adding that they find the handheld option particularly helpful for cleaning stubborn dog hair off their hardwood steps. "Given that this vacuum is wireless, it makes it easy to do the jobs around the house; no getting tangled up in cords," they continue. "I am beyond happy with this vacuum."
Shop the Proscenic P11 Lightweight Cordless Vacuum for just $199 before this deal disappears for good.
