Shoppers Are 'Slightly Disgusted' by How Much Dirt This Robot Vacuum Picks Up — and It's $200 Off
Although an upright vacuum cleaner is certainly a necessary tool to have on hand for obvious reasons, it's also undeniably nice when you don't have to lug it out every time there's a spill. That's where the ease of a robot vacuum comes into play; the smart device runs around the house, picking up all the dirt and dust so you don't have to.
If you've been waiting to splurge on a top robot vacuum, the time is now to snag the Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner since its price has been slashed by $200 at Amazon. The robot vacuum cleaner boasts a suction power of up to 2,700 pascals, effortlessly grabbing pet hair, dirt, and dust. Users can choose from several settings thanks to the included ProscenicHome app which allows you to control the device, set schedules, and choose cleaning times.
The robot vacuum cleaner is constructed with advanced laser technology, which allows the device to intelligently map a space to design productive cleaning paths. These lasers also scan for objects in the house, so the vacuum won't constantly bump into obstacles or accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs. Once the vacuum is fully charged, it can run for up to 150 minutes before heading back to its dock.
Buy It! Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299 with coupon (orig. $499); amazon.com
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, noting that it's "way better than Roomba." One user said, "This thing has essentially replaced my normal vacuum," while another raved, "My floors have never been so clean."
"I have had a lot of robot vacuums: Neato, Roomba, and now Proscenic," a five-star reviewer explained. "I love this robot! The software is great; it makes a very detailed map of every room it vacuums. I let this one vacuum [in] every room because it never gets stuck. My Roomba would trap itself in the bathroom or the closet; this one goes in, cleans, and then moves to the next room." They added, "It is cheaper than the Roomba but cleans as well or better and is head and shoulders better than any Neato I have ever owned."
"I have named her Gertrude, and I'm in love," another user wrote. "I have two dogs in the house and use Gertie every day. I'm slightly disgusted at how much dirt, dust, and hair she manages to pick up every single day. The suction on the device is amazing. I highly, highly recommend."
Whether you're searching for a replacement or want to purchase a robot vacuum for the first time, shop the Proscenic M7 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $300 while it's on sale.
