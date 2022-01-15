"I have had a lot of robot vacuums: Neato, Roomba, and now Proscenic," a five-star reviewer explained. "I love this robot! The software is great; it makes a very detailed map of every room it vacuums. I let this one vacuum [in] every room because it never gets stuck. My Roomba would trap itself in the bathroom or the closet; this one goes in, cleans, and then moves to the next room." They added, "It is cheaper than the Roomba but cleans as well or better and is head and shoulders better than any Neato I have ever owned."